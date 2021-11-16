Inquiry into Arua Airfield was justified

Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts (Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises) conducted a routine oversight visit to Arua Airfield, currently being upgraded to an airport, where they made stunning discoveries. Members, led by Committee Chairperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, expressed their dissatisfaction with the costing of airport passenger lounge seats, baggage trolleys and the perimeter fence.

It did not make economic sense to the Committee that 60 seats and 40 baggage trolleys cost taxpayers Shs243 million, which simply translates to Shs2.4 million for each trolley and each seat. In response, a spokesman for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) issued a media statement ridiculing the concerns of the Committee on the potential wastage and exorbitant cost of the procurements; he followed this with a commentary in the local dailies, attempting to respond to the MPs under the clever guise of “clarifying on issues that seem to have been blown out of proportion and context on social media arising out of an oversight visit by members of COSASE in Arua.”

In my opinion, social media did not blow things out of proportion; it was simply a case of transmitting the concerns raised by Members (including on their official social media handles). The Committee, therefore, looks at the news statements as a blatant violation of the channels of communication between an agency and its supervisor, in an attempt to wrongly suggest that MPs exaggerated the concerns in order to scandalize the agency.

The Committee is compelled to respond due to the primacy of accountability, to correct the record for the public and to caution agencies never to take such conceited paths.

Agencies and the public must know that there is a new regime that demands accountability for public funds. It is no longer an issue of merely “coming clean” on paper by producing receipts; there are stricter value-for-money audits, and projects are expected to make simple, logical value-for-money sense to the ordinary taxpayer.

Accountability Committees of Parliament are no longer satisfied with simple reports explaining how projects cost a certain sum of money and then receipts for work done are presented. In public interest, the bar must be raised by asking the kind of critical questions the Committee has asked UCAA. The fact that UCAA could not wait to present their case before the Committee and chose to vilify the Committee in the media gives MPs more reason leave no stone unturned in the quest to establish whether the procurement(s) met the required standard and that citizens’ taxes were not put to waste.

It was stated that the trolleys cost so much because they have “an automated and effective breaking mechanism with self-adjustment, which enables a loaded trolley to stop as soon as the handler releases the handle.”

This is a description of an ordinary airport trolley, but so many adjectives are used to overrate its alleged uniqueness, which appears like a ruse to get away with serious questions of accountability.

MPs and all accountability Committees have pledged to remain firm to turn around the accountability cycle where officials present papers to account for hyper-costed projects and the inquiry terminates because everything has been done “according to the books”. The public got increasingly frustrated with this cycle. Not anymore! Those that inflate public projects are now being put on notice that unlike any other time in the history of Parliament, receipts and procurement documents will have to make ordinary [common] sense to the public.

One of the “social media exagerrationists” the writer veiledly attacks is the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, who appreciated the Committee’s enquiry by saying: “fantastic job by the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises. Field visits and inspection are the way to go to ensure accountability with results. Let every single MDA account for the funds given to them to deliver services to Ugandans.” To the PS/ST and the public, Parliament will surely conduct fair and thorough oversight, and we expect the next Treasury Memorandum to nip the vice of corruption in the bud by naming and shaming officials who will be caught on the wrong side of the law.