Inside Uganda Airlines’ flourishing revival plan

It is 100 days since the inauguration of the Board of Directors of the Uganda Airlines Company Limited, and soon it will be four years since the revival of the national carrier in August 2019.

Over the last four years, the Airline has been marred by controversies stemming from various aspects that are fueled by systemic and legacy issues. However, the new Board comes with renewed hope to continue from the decisions its predecessors made.

The Airline had a turbulent start but was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the slow progression gave time for the Airline to restrategise and consolidate its operations.

Uganda Airlines was revived to improve air transport and enhance the country’s competitiveness for economic transformation.

It is an enabler of business, investment, and tourism growth. We cannot underestimate the joy and pride one feels onboard a national carrier and its contribution to employment and business prospects.

We all know that nothing competes with a direct flight, especially when you are returning home. So the strategy is to fully operate direct flights from and into Entebbe.

Although the Airline also promotes BUBU; beverages and food, it grapples with the quality and inconsistency of some local products but is committed to engaging manufacturers to improve the quality of products.

Uganda Airlines’ fleet grew from four regional jets Bombardier CRJ to six. The network expansion accelerated to 11 destinations by the end of 2021. With this, the currently underutilised fleet will be able to reach its industry-standard optimum utilisation.

The Airline is also set to start self-handling, a project that will save 40 percent of the operational costs at its hub in Entebbe. There is unrivalled optimism in developing our cargo operations, for we believe in the prospects of developing supply chains.

Cargo will transform agribusiness which makes up 60 percent of Uganda’s exports. Thus, adding value to our products is vital in penetrating international markets.

Regarding breaking even, our profitability has been questioned a number of times. Looking at the magnitude of the cumulative investment of Shs1.6 trillion to date. The funds have been sunk into Capex expenditure that includes the fleet, engineering spares, ground-handling equipment and maintenance contracts for the fleet.

To accelerate the Airline’s profitability, we will need strategic partnerships with other airlines primarily assisted by IATA members.

Also, the Board will soon launch a five-year strategic plan that will focus on five areas; people, building processes, and systems. Uganda Airlines will be an equal opportunities employer; human resources shall be filling all the senior management positions; operational excellence characterised by the fast turnaround time, on-time performance, value for money, self-handling, and quality service options for our guests; go-to-market selling, communications, and guest-centricity, shall focus on reducing the new route activation period for sustainable commercial operations. The fourth focus area is winning strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagements and lastly finance, investments, and sustainability.

The key investment in the new planning cycle is the fleet expansion to include a cargo freighter and a mid-range to bridge the gap between the CRJ and the Airbus fleet.

Additionally, in order to position the Airline to tap into the oil industry, we will undertake a feasibility study that will inform the our strategy of domestic operations mainly to boost connectivity around tourism and cargo.

The Board pledges to turn around the company with sound governance, accountability, and transparency in all its operations. We appeal to Ugandans is to patronise the national carrier and make it the airline of choice.