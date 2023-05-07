Insurance could improve road safety

Nothing made headlines consistently last year like road crashes that claimed lives.

According to the Traffic Police statistics, 1,021 boda boda riders and 401 passengers lost their lives between January and September 2022 across the country due to road crashes.

In April 2022 alone, 153 people died in road accidents while 289 people died in July, with the number of injured ones estimated at 965.

Additionally, 257 people died in 28 days between October 1 and 29, 2022 and the situation worsened during the festive season where 55 people reportedly died in road crashes in just four days between December 23 and 26 while another 10 people died in December 28 alone.

According to the 2022 Uganda Police Force annual report, the country registered 20, 394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered the previous year.

Going by these numbers, road crashes could be the leading non-disease-related cause of death in Uganda which is a high cost to the country economically. At the current rate, road crashes will soon overtake malaria as the leading cause of death in the country. World Health Organisation estimated malaria deaths in Uganda at 19,600 in 2021.

According to police, reckless driving is the leading cause of road crashes in Uganda.

Besides leading to a humanitarian crisis, road crashes have a negative impact on society and the insurance sector as billions of shillings are paid out in motor-related claims annually. Although paying claims is one of the reasons why the insurance industry exists, the claims should not be out of careless driving, but accidents that are not preventable.

Reducing the number of road crashes and improving road safety is relevant to Uganda’s insurance industry as the frequency and severity of road crash-related claims affect insurers’ revenues. All hope is, however, not lost. Insurance can, and is ready to play a role in improving road safety in Uganda.

Key among the initiatives is promoting better driving behaviour through embedding road safety financial incentives/value-added services in all motor vehicle insurance covers. This can work in a way that a driver with a good safety record is rewarded in form of discounted premium at the renewal of the policy.

Additionally, they can also use the risk-based pricing approach to promote personal responsibility.

This should link the causing of an accident to the economics of paying for those consequences, which in turn gradually leads to safer driving and behaviour change.

As the regulator of the insurance industry in Uganda, we encourage and support innovation across the value chain and we are optimistic that the licensed insurers will soon roll out such products to transform behaviour.

We all agree that reducing the frequency and severity of crashes benefits everyone.

As the regulator, we commit to continue investing in raising public awareness of high-risk factors for road users, including speeding, alcohol use and non-use of seatbelts, among others, with a focus on vulnerable road users such as children, motorbikes and non-motorised vehicles. Additionally, the insurance industry commits to partner with various stakeholders ranging from the Ministry of Works and Transport, Police and Transporters Associations to promote safe driving.

Furthermore, we will explore avenues of having joint consumer awareness strategy to sensitise drivers and pedestrians on good road usage. With the above, we hope to see a reduction in accidents on our roads.

People should know that safe driving saves money, lives, property, and injuries. When you drive safely, you greatly reduce the likelihood of causing injury to yourself and others.