Integrating technology into HR processes

Human resource (HR) remains an integral element in improving productivity within an organisation or any work environment because an organisation heavily depends on a skilled technical and non-technical labor force that is critical in supporting project execution at different levels.

More than ever, the digital age has presented numerous avenues that employers use to design HR processes that can increase productivity for processes such as, leave applications for staff, performance appraisals, and learning, among other internal processes.

Automating internal processes is important in today’s work environment. For example, if a staffer is taking leave, they can apply online with details of what needs to be done while they are away. This will guarantee that there is clear communication and action to be taken by those left in charge thus enabling proper planning for the department heads as well as allowing continuity of work even when some team members are on leave.

For organisations that have many employees, performance appraisals might be a daunting task for the HR department or department heads if these are not fast-tracked, but if these are automated, it is easy to follow up and ensure these assessments are held as per the organisation’s internal processes.

With the dynamic work environment greatly influenced by globalisation, it is key that organisations revisit their HR processes to ensure that they are applicable, especially with the advancements in technology that require a different approach compared to how things were done five or 10 years ago.

Today, we have a work-from-home routine thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that reinvented the workplace. The pandemic and its associated social distancing protocols increased the use of digital channels for virtual meetings on platforms like Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, among others. Today, some organisations have maintained the protocols that allow employees work remotely by utilising online tools.

In line with the 2023 Labour Day theme: “Promoting positive work culture and Ethics: A prerequisite for increased investment, employment opportunities and household incomes’’, organisations should put in place processes that champion a positive work culture for their staff.

In addition to embracing technology, organisations should pay keen attention to diversity, inclusion, learning and growth, rewards and recognition, and employee well-being, as these are all catalysts that boost employee morale within an organisation and allow the workforce to be top performers.

For productivity and efficiency, the HR department needs to be keen on having a holistic framework that ensures that all their staff are on the same page when it comes to understanding the organisation’s values, and mandate among other fundamentals that enable them to serve their clientele better.

It is important for businesses to have diversity - different backgrounds, age, gender, ethnicities, religion, personalities, and beliefs - in their workforce as this inspires diversity and inclusion which are important in building a strong and inclusive human resource.

Diversity enables us to have healthy debates on given tasks and most times a project might turn out to be successful because of input from different people.

Organisations are currently encouraging their female staff to take up leadership roles by creating opportunities where both women and men can thrive and excel in their careers thus championing gender equity.

To ensure that they are on the right track of championing best HR practices, organisations should periodically revise their HR processes so that what they are implementing is not obsolete but is in line with what other businesses across the globe are doing. This way, staff will be more efficient because technology and the Internet have now made us a global village.