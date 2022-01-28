Integrity crisis in indigenous churches

The editorial “Tighten systems to curb conmen” in Daily Monitor on January 4, was lamenting the criminal behaviour of conmen in various places. It rightly said, “The problem in many organisations, both public and private, is that such things are happening under the very noses of administrators, security, and those who are employed to see to it that such should not take place. It is true that some cases are hard to crack, but for the most part, a well-laid and efficient system should be able to catch such instances early enough.”

I wish the editorial also mentioned many men and women who do dubious acts posing as pastors. It is high time the government through its various organs set in to put sanity and save people from being tricked by the so-called pastors who lavish themselves with elevated titles.

Some years ago Rev Dr Andrew David Omona, a scholar at the Bishop Tucker School of Theology and Divinity, Uganda Christian University, boldly said: “Christianity is under assault from conmen” and he argued that because of the deep social and economic troubles facing Ugandans, fake pastors have taken advantage, preaching appealing messages to vulnerable followers. Personally I would not use the degrading word “coning” for my fellow brothers in Christ who also preach in the name of Jesus Christ.

Certainly these consoling messages are boon to the ears of the wounded and those looking for consolation from the good Lord. At the end all that happens to the unsuspecting Christian followers are emptying their pockets by “sowing seeds” to the ill-minded persons who pose as pastors—the title and acts are something sacred and Godly. These “pastors” open their makeshift churches in strategic places and use strategic language and keep the people glued to their words, filled with empty promises and appealing dramas. These indigenous churches that began a few decades ago are mushrooming day after day.

Most often the founders of these churches do not have any formal religious training and are not associated or affiliated to any established churches or organisations.

This gives them freedom to do what they want and make their own rules of operation. They are the sole owners of their properties and their deeds. They remain free of any peer-review, control or accountability. Surely many founders of these places of worship have suspicious and dubious backgrounds.

Though Christian faith believes in conversion and God can use any one to bring his message to his people, people of God deserve good examples and models in virtue and holiness. But unfortunately most often we witness scandal and outrageous behaviour that are unchristian.

On the other hand there are also many positive aspects in these churches. They give religious experience to ordinary people who are thirsty for God’s word. People who often find it difficult to fit into organised Churches and denominations such as Catholic or Anglican Communion due to sterner dogmas and rules find solace in these churches. In the first instant most people feel welcome irrespective of their background and past experiences. Their worship patterns are simpler or appealing to native minds and even entertaining. They present to the worshippers cheaper interpretation of the Bible and allow free interpretation as emotions lead them to.

The suggestion made by the editorial to curb the conmen who fleeced money on Entebbe Express Highway also fits to curb the fake pastors.

Here the other such organisations where the government could get support are Inter-Religious Councils, Council of Churches and other traditional churches. Government should make clear rules on recognising men and women as pastors with proper qualifications and put in place safe-guarding regulations. Without this much guarded rights such as Freedom of Worship and Freedom of Association are just mockery.