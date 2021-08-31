Inter-country connectivity is more important than elections in Africa

By Raymond Mugisha More by this Author

Africa faces many dangers in our time. Since independence, which mainly happened in the 1960s when the wave of self-governance swept across the continent, many threats have emerged, changed form, crystallized and hurt, as well as influenced the socio-economic and socio-political course of the continent. Emerging threats include the assault of climate change, gaps in building capacity to tap into a growing youthful and energetic population and the unmet expectations of the same youths. Traditionally recognized dangers that we have always lived with include poverty, disease, ignorance and their accessories. These are well known to us all and prominently appear in African emancipation agenda.





Aside from the above, however, there is one long standing danger that ranks high on the African risk profile and it has not changed so much in the last sixty years, since independence. It could arguably underlie our biggest economic dilemma, and by implication affects most areas of our lives including governance and politics. It is the challenge of fragmented, ineffective and inefficient economies. African is the most economically disconnected continent and with this arises some critical dangers:

The shackles of differences in natural advantage

Some countries in Africa are resource rich and others are not. Some are landlocked and others are not.There are several difficulties that arise from this, but I will belabor to illustrate one that depicts economic inefficiency. Our situation is akin to having one well off country that produces a set of goods that is “non-tradable”, given the disconnected nature of our homeland. This country uses foreign exchange in form of imported machinery, fossil fuel and other inputs to produce their goods. They are lucky though to enjoy domestic labor, but this labor is fixed (within the constraints of the particular country since no African will simply go and work in another African country without a level of formalities). Firstly, this country finds difficulty in selling its output in the neighborhood. In the phase when their production output is still small and growing, they battle with foreign exchange shortages and when they labor hard enough and attain optimum foreign exchange revenues, then they become labor constrained (since their labor and skills capabilities are locked within the walls of their country).

Countries that are resource-poor are foreign exchange constrained but certainly have no labor constraints – they have excess labor. If the two categories of countries came together in form of a “merger” both constraints would be relaxed. This would result in higher economic efficiency. African countries depict the above differences in natural advantage. If they choose economic “mergers” they can realise this kind of efficiency.

The dangers of adverse monopolies and business cartels

There are many opportunities that have to be foregone by small countries. They arise from the thinness of markets and lack of competitiveness. There are normally high levels of monopoly power in small economies. This kills innovation and reduces the pressure to invest. Such environments are even not good for new investments to be made. High level monopoly also results in greater tendencies for opportunistic behaviors in transactions and formation of business alliances that may not be in the interest of public good. One Paul Collier, in a research published thirteen years ago and from which a lot of the insight in this commentary has been drawn, highlighted that for example transport cartels in many African countries were resulting in an estimated increase in transport costs by between 30 to 50 percent. This example is reflected in other and more critical sectors of the economy. Africa pays a price for it, heavily, in economic self-sabotage.

Elections in Africa come at very high cost, and receive impressive attention. Many countries on the continent, running a script closely mimicking that from western democracies, run elections about every five years or there about. A research published two years indicated that elections, in Sub-Saharan Africa, have become exceptionally expensive and from the year 2000, an amount of almost USD 125 billion (about 65 percent of current annual GDP of East Africa) may have been spent on them. This may take into account a reliable estimate of the cost of economic disruption incurred on the continent when elections are ongoing. I have so far not been so lucky as to find a well explained connection between pursuing western democracy scripts and the material wellbeing of African society. Our need to get economically connected as African countries is more important than the elections ran in individual countries every so often. Focus and prioritization of our affairs need to align accordingly.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant

