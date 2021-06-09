Inter-district transport ban could be a pilot for taxi zoning policy

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The ban on inter-district travel for public transport by the President could be a blessing in disguise as we now have the opportunity to pilot taxi zoning as a remedy to traffic congestion in Kampala.

I have travelled to many African countries but notably frequented South Africa over the last 10 years courtesy of a Dreamtrips club. During my first visit there, I walked from OR Tambo to to the nearest taxi rank in Kempton Park and embarked on my journey usingpublic transport to North West University Vaal triangle campus where I was to meet an old friend. I remember changing to multiple taxis and this was a distance of just 90km. There were no direct taxis to my destination from Kempton Park and was therefore dropped at multiple taxi ranks along this journey. I found many other travellers using public transport having to lineup in taxi ranks and patiently waiting for their respective commuter taxis. These did not take long to show up or feel up as passengers were already queues and within minutes a taxi would show up get full and another shows up in a well demarcated taxi rank.

First I hated the idea of changing to multiple taxis after about every 20 Km but I was encouraged by the ease of doing the same and the discipline exhibited by other passengers. |The ban on inter-district travel on June 10, is an opportunity to pilot the zoning of taxis as a remedy for traffic congestion in our major cities.

The idea about decongesting the traffic in Kampala requires implementation and adherence of simple taxi zoning policy where Taxis are confined to a specific geographical location or route in their respective regions. One of the biggest mistakes we make in Uganda is allowing all Taxis from the furthest corners of the country to load passengers traveling to and from Kampala every day. A taxi in Arua , Yumbe, Mbale, Rakai, Kanungu and all other nearby towns heading for Kampala and this causes too much unnecessarypressure on Kampala and avoidable traffic jam on an underdeveloped road network in the metropolitan area.

In order to bring order and decongest Kampala city, we need to adopt a zoning policy for taxis coupled with deployment buses to take on the long routes. Having taxis making multiple trips every day to Kampala is also one of the highest causes of road carnage where drivers find themselves driving recklessly in hope of doing a return trip to their farthest destinations. Why would we for example, have a taxi from Arua, Yumbe or kanungu heading to Kampala? yes it is possible but it exacerbates the traffic congestion in the city. First, we need to reserve all the long routes for strictly buses and by Long I mean any route that is longer than say 50KM from Kampala.

Taxis should be zoned and passengers should be dropped off at the next biggest rank for long distance travelers.

Zoning taxis means that we can select major cities or towns immediately outside the metropolitan area to be centers for commuter taxis to their ‘outward’ regions and routes. Take an example if we decide that between Kampala and Jinja this route is specifically reserved for Buses as its more than 50 KM. This would mean that only buses can take people directly from Jinja to Kampala and then Jinja will serve as a hub for all Taxis that come to eastern Uganda like Kamuli, Iganga, Kaliro etc. But we can equally decide to Have only buses between Mbale and Iganga such that Mbale becomes a hub for places like Katakwi, Bukedea Soroti etc. What we have at the moment is that Taxis going to Kapchorwa, Sironko, Soroti, Mbale Tororo are all parked in kampala.

We can definitely adopt a zoning policy for our public transport to decongest the cities. In simplicity we should select hubs on all major routes like Jinja, for eastern routes, Luweero for northern, Masaka and Mityana for Western.

This ban on inter district public transport movement for public and private cars should be a pilot study for the technocrats to on sustainable traffic management in and intermediate solutions as we wait for the express highways in Uganda.

Wilber Kakaire

