Internet shutdown and hijack of citizen rights

By Tricia G Nabaye

In the wake of slowed Internet speed and a switch off of social media platforms, many Ugandans resorted to Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to continue public debate and political participation ahead of the voting day on January 14.

The shutdown undermined Internet access and affordability, and weakened the potential of digital technologies to catalyse free expression and civic participation in the electoral processes.

The 2021 General Election happened in a total Internet blackout that cut off the whole of Uganda from crucial information on the events that took place on voting day and post voting. It was without a doubt that the electoral process was hijacked and unfair to the participants and the citizenry as a collective.

The increased arbitrary arrests, increased military presence and outright assault of the citizens justified the role of citizens actively participating in the political life of Uganda.

The State actions , however, “undermined public confidence in the use of online platforms, which could lead to increased self-censorship by the media, civil society groups and individual citizens, as well as to their withdrawal from online discourse.”

While the growing Internet coverage has empowered citizens to challenge autocratic regimes, non-democratic leaders have also disrupted Internet access to de-legitimise their critics, manipulate the online narrative and stifle freedom of expression.

It is evident that the infringement on access to Internet, mobile services during the voting and post voting period was a setback in the role citizen journalism plays in creating civic awareness and civic engagement in the polity of Uganda—in keeping each other informed within the electoral space.

It is important that citizens participate in information gathering as a catalyst to providing accurate news and share important information that can shape the discourse in the electoral process. It is then imperative on the communication houses and the Internet service providers to offer these services without further constraint.

Internet shutdowns have become prevalent in many parts of Africa, especially during contested elections or major protests.

While we have known that these crackdowns stifle citizens’ right to basic government information, and pose threats to the democratic process, recent studies are revealing that Internet shutdowns are costing Africa’s economy billions of dollars as well.

It should be noted that Uganda lost two million dollars every day that the Internet was shut down in 2016.

On May 30, 2018, Uganda’s Parliament passed a widely opposed amendment to the Excise Duty Act, introducing an excise tax of Shs200, equivalent to $0.05 per user per day for use of Over the Top (OTT) services such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. The tax rendered the Internet less affordable for many Ugandans, particularly low income earners.

Indeed, three months after the tax was introduced, the number of Internet users in the country had declined by five million, thereby cutting the Internet penetration rate from 47 per cent to 35 per cent.

The litmus paper has been set and the citizenry going forward will continue to question the legitimacy, validity and fairness of the 2021 General Elections. Were the elections rigged in the absence of any witness? Ugandans were officially robbed of a chance to participate in a free and fair election.

Going forward, we need to hold communication houses and service providers accountable for the losses and the inconveniences created in their quest to fulfil the whimsical wishes of one individual at the expense of millions of Ugandans.

The deliberate effort to suppress Internet use and in this sense a total Internet black-out strengthens the need for Ugandans to rally towards advocacy for their fundamental human rights that are the bare minimal in shaping the electoral democracy in our bid towards free and fair election.

Ms Tricia Gloria Nabaye is a

resident research associate at the

Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies

nabayetriciagloria@gmail.com