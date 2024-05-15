Invest in agriculture and expand our revenue base

The rift between the government and traders over taxes will not end unless the fundamental issues are dealt with. One of the core fundamental issues is expanding the tax base through the empowerment of the population.

Currently, Uganda’s Tax to GDP ratio stands at 14 percent as compared to the recommended 18 percent. The reason Ugandans pay few taxes is because they have a low purchasing power and therefore are unable to consume goods and services on the market.

It is worth noting that traders don’t pay taxes, they instead collect taxes from consumers because whatever tax that is levied on them is again transferred to the consumers. So the traders would not mind how much tax they pay as long as the consumers have the capacity to buy their goods and services.

The government can expand its revenue base by investing in agriculture which employs 61 percent of Ugandans. If Uganda deliberately invested in key strategic agricultural products by allocating resources across the value chain, there would be increased production in quality and quantity. That would give us the capacity to sustainably supply the available market.

A case in point, statistics from UBOS indicate that an average of 57 percent of farming households plant maize. By 2022, Uganda’s total maize production stood at 5 million metric tons, however the total maize demand globally stood at 852 million metric tons valued at 153.4billion dollars.

According to the External Trade Statistics Bulletin, maize exports stood at $206.6 million from 489,821 MT of maize between September 2022 to August 2023. If we only multiplied these exports by five times, that is 2.5 million MT of maize, we would earn one-billion-dollar worth of foreign exchange from maize alone.

The reasons our maize exports are low is because of poor quality due to poor post-harvest handling. According to the Grain Council of Uganda, Post-harvest handling of grains accounts for 30 percent loss of our total production. The Grain Trade Policy of Uganda 2015 put post-harvest handling losses at 37 percent.

To have increased production both in quality and quantity, you need to invest in research, irrigation, mechanization, application of fertilizers, pesticides, agro-based industries and farmer education on quality management. If the same investment was done in coffee, tea, cassava, bananas, dairy farming etc. with each product fetching one billion dollars’ worth of foreign exchange in addition to the domestic consumption, Uganda’s economy would be transformed within one five-year term of a political office.

How much money does the government need to achieve this? Here is the calculation; In August 2023, the Government of Uganda launched a Danish-funded 5.5 billion irrigation project expected to help 12,000 smallholder farmers. In the last five years alone, according to a story filed by NBS, one investor called Amina Moghe of Atiak sugar has received over 400 billion.

So if 5.5 billion can do irrigation for 12,000 smallholder farmers, then Shs400 billion given to Atiak Sugar can do irrigation for 870,000 farmers. So money given to Atiak can solve our irrigation challenges. Then money given to Pineti for a nonexistent Lubowa Specialised Hospital can fix the fertilizers.

In some places, Shs2 million can buy a small walking tractor capable of ploughing two acres per day. President Museveni’s home (State House) spends Shs2.8 billion per day, which is equivalent to 1,400 tractors. So his budget can provide 500,000 of these tractors to smallholder farmers. With each tractor helping ten farmers, a total of 5 million farmers can benefit.