Invest in clean energy

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Climate change will remain a hot topic for years unless the world responds to it enough. Uganda is vulnerable to climate change already.

The country has been grappling with floods, landslides and locust infestation in northern Uganda.

Like the rest of the world, Covid-19 has pushed many Ugandans into extreme poverty, reversing years of development progress. According to a recent World Bank report, an estimated 3.15 million Ugandans could fall even deeper into poverty.

These new numbers would be on top of the 8.7 million people currently living below the poverty line. The overall economic growth is projected at 3-4 per cent in the fiscal year (FY) 2019/20. This projection is lower than the 6.3 per cent that had been anticipated.

While, the country deals with the pandemic, climate change and clean energy remain critically important. Climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the erosion of natural ecosystems are still urgent issues and need decisive inclusive policies to address them.

The decisions we take today during the pandemic panic may shape climate, planet and human health for decades to come or the contrary. It is now the time that we all have to get involved to plot a greener and fairer plan to prevent one crisis leading to another.

Advertisement

Uganda should not rush into finalizing oil agreements that are highly anticipated to cause a lot of damage to the planet worsen climate change and leave EACOP affected persons in a terrible situation evidenced by oil refinery affected persons.

These oil agreements have invited so many criticisms from environmentalists around the world, and advocacy to stop the EACOP has been imminent both nationally and internationally because it is against the idea of the 2016 Paris Agreement whose goal was to bring the world’s countries together in the fight against climate change and adopt its effects with enhanced support to assist developing countries in keeping the planet from global warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. The agreement Uganda is a party to.

Let’s not panic but handle the situation amicably by engaging in effective consultations so that we can come up with well-thought out inclusive policies.

Oil and gas activities greatly contribute to the contribution of green house gases in the atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels and emissions of hydro carbons into the atmosphere.

There is no reason to rush into engaging in oil exploration and construction of EACOP that poses a threat and worsens the already existing climate disasters in the most affected areas. Currently, the future in the fossil fuel industry is uncertain, we need not rush.

These are matters of national importance that need time and deep discussion from all stakeholders before a final decision is made because climate change affects us all not just the parties to those oil agreements.

We expect the government to make more efforts to ensure that they are ready to invest in new environment-oriented employment opportunities.

Green jobs not only provide much needed employment opportunities for young people but also give youth an outlet to contribute directly to the fight against the climate change by adopting green behaviours in their daily lives. For example engaging in clean cooking by creating clean energy-saving cook stoves. This will not only reduce pressure on the environment but it will also earn sources of income to improve people’s livelihoods.

I urge Ugandans to engage in tree planting projects, community climate sensitisation and also engage in advocacy in conservation and climate change through petitions and inclusive participation to raise the ambition of governments to come up with an agreement on a new climate change regime by transitioning from fossils to clean energy.



Let’s work to transition to clean renewable energy while promoting green economic activities. As we build back Ugand, the fact remains that 80 per cent of Ugandans rely directly on land, agriculture, and fishing for their livelihoods, while 70 per cent of the labour force depends on rain-fed agriculture. We need to mitigate climate change to keep agriculture-oriented economy growing.

Brighton Aryampa is a lawyer and director, Youth for Green Communities.