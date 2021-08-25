Invest in new and improved approaches

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the deep financial and food security vulnerabilities of households in Uganda.

Many, who were employed are waking up to the sudden loss of jobs or pay cuts. Coupled with recent statistics in the Uganda National Household Survey 2019/2020 on poverty and malnutrition, it is apparent that households need to create alternative sources of income to make ends meet. For many households, animal-based proteins are key to meeting the nutritional requirements for a healthy and productive family. For many struggling to finding a decent income, local chicken enterprise could be a catch for especially vulnerable rural populations.

Even after completing a university degree, many young people cannot find productive employment opportunities. I reckon this is going to be the trend for the foreseeable future.

However, rearing of local chickens can provide a humble beginning to a journey for creating a family business.

The government has identified chicken production as a strategic commodity under the third National Development Plan. It is very evident that with the growing human population and the middle-income class, and the growing culinary culture of Ugandans, the demand for chicken products is on the rise.

Unfortunately, the productivity of indigenous/local chicken remains lower than the commercial chicken breeds in term of growth and egg production.

Worse still, the indigenous value chain remains mainly informal, under developed and unexploited. However, these are more adapted and tolerant to environmental stressors like diseases (e.g., Newcastle disease) and limited access to quality feeds.

It is important though to address the challenges both at farmer, research and policy level that make indigenous chicken less productive and competitive.

At the very least, farmers should improve the traditional ways of management of the birds to a semi-intensive system.

Local chickens are mainly kept on a free-range system, where they scavenge for food all day, resulting in low productivity. Moreover, depending on resources, farmers should provide low-cost supplements to the birds, as well as following recommended vaccination schedules and treatment of diseases in case of any outbreaks.

Farmers should embrace synchronized hatching of eggs. With this, farmers can hatch a large number of eggs at a time and manage the hatched chicks in an improvised brooder house, to minimize on early chick mortalities.

As farmers adopt new management tactics, the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) has embarked on developing improved local chickens with support from USAID under the flagship global Feed the Future Programme.

NARO has been undertaking research towards enhanced performance of indigenous chickens through selection and breeding of elite chickens for improved growth rate and egg production.

These efforts seek to commercialize indigenous chickens for improved incomes and food security among local farmers in Uganda.

For Uganda as a country, investment in development of our local chicken resources can cushion the poultry industry from a crisis in case of a global breakdown in supply chains. If anything, the globalCovid-19 pandemic has shown us that over reliance on global supply chains can have catastrophic consequences in case of interruptions.

Globally, the chicken industry is dominated by a very small number of breeding companies mainly in US and Europe.

A disruption due to an outbreak a major disease like Avian flu can cause tremendous consequences for Uganda’s chicken industry which is heavily dependent on imported parent stock for the commercial broiler and layer chicken lines. Such vulnerabilities need to be avoided in future and contingency plans put in place to remedy such should the unthinkable happen.

One such contingency plan should entail investment in development and improved use our local chicken breeds for household incomes and job creation in the agricultural sector.

Muhammad Kiggundu is a research officer at NARO's National Livestock Resources Research Institute








































































