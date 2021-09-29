Invest in sustainable compliance culture

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In August, we were treated to headlines about the suspension of more than 50 Civil Society Organisations that the regulator reportedly found to be operating outside the law.

A Daily Monitor article published on August 20, cited failure to comply with legislation covering their activities, including operating with expired permits, failing to file accounts, or failing to register with the authorities, among other reasons.

It was shocking and rather unexpected considering the services they render to society, and to those who relied on affected entities for their livelihood.

This is in addition to direct beneficiaries of their programmes and many of us who benefited or would benefit from their successes indirectly. These entities are likely sorting the issues out with the law or perhaps someone will come in to fill the void, but the pain cannot be consoled easily.

There were several discussions about how harshly the regulator went about the suspension, but it is more like criticising a debt collector who does not show up in a sharp suit to demand settlement of a debt.

When it comes to hitting the compliance button, it is a regrettable experience if the regulator hits it before you do.

As an auditor, I consider omissions relating to statutory obligations like, the right to exist and operate as an entity, feedback to mandated authorities about what you have been doing or filing of annual returns among others as high risk and ought to be prioritised.

The way one monitors the validity of their driving licenses, passports, and other credentials can only be a fraction of the vigilance required for entities we work for.

While there may not be a silver bullet around handling these issues, building a compliance culture, businesses/entities would minimize getting disruptions from the regulator.



It’s important to let staff know that their employer is consciously a law-abiding entity and that there are dividends for such an effort. Once the culture is set it becomes a joint effort for staff and management to ensure “we are complying”.

It shouldn’t be left to the senior management entirely. People will likely be looking at an expired certificate somewhere in a certain safe or drawer and with the right culture, they interest themselves and will likely bring it to the attention of those responsible.

A compliance culture is extended to many aspects of running our entities. This includes improving relations with key stakeholders beyond government to include donors, customers, and others as contractual obligations are monitored and respected.

It saves you money many times and maybe unnoticeable until you have been punished for non-compliance.

A sustainable compliance culture is partly driven by the right tone at the top. If a leader does not bear the inconvenience of setting the right example it may be difficult for the culture to take root.

Entities should identify their compliance obligations and tag responsibility to different team members. This should be supported with knowledge acquisition for those tasked.

There should be a degree of monitoring to ensure the entity does not go to sleep should the responsible persons do.

To complete the two above, one may think about having these responsibilities as some of the deliverables to be included in staffs’ key performance indicators.

It’s also important to carry out regular compliance audits using internal or external resources (or a mix as the scope can be wide) is helpful if you assign the right people. This will help to establish where you are and what needs to be done to get to where you need to be.

The drivers to consider while determining the frequency of such audits may include change in legislation, turnover of staff assigned related responsibilities, controls put in place to monitor compliance and incidents of noncompliance among others.

Lastly, entities need to note that the compliance space is dynamic owing to changes in what you are required to comply with For instance, introduction of new laws, amendments and repealing of existing laws, court rulings and interestingly changes in the enforcement efforts by the regulators among others.

Tom Abise is the global auditor at ChildFund International