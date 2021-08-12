Invest in youth development

By Alexander Kyokwijuka

Dear fellow young people,

I have decided to raise my views again on the responsibility that this country holds to create the best environment for you to flourish, not because anyone else has greater bearing on your future than yourselves.

Every year, the International Youth Day is commemorated globally to showcase the great efforts by young people around the world in making the world a better place for everyone. The theme of International Youth Day 2021 is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, with the aim of highlighting that the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

It has been acknowledged that there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems. The global 2030 Agenda, which includes poverty reduction; social inclusion; healthcare; biodiversity conservation; and climate change mitigation, is still a mere dream if the young people cannot take to the occasion and champion these efforts.

Basing on the global facts above, I wish to send a message of encouragement to the young people of this nation, we all call home (Uganda).

I wish to remind young people that whereas we are 78 per cent of Uganda’s current population, we are undoubtedly 100 per cent of Uganda’s future.. We also ought to appreciate that the current drivers of our country, in every sector be it politics, be it business, be it public service, tourism, religion, and the like, did not sit and wish. They struggled to break the barriers and today, they are the movers and shakers that we adore.



Government has put in place some reasonable governance infrastructure for the involvement of young people, although with a few implementation challenges here and there. There is, for instance, a fully-fledged youth leadership stricter from Local to National Level with an annual budget of Shs2 billion, and we have been advocating for this budget to be increased and recently I know that there was a commitment that this would be increased to Shs5 billion. It remains a task of the youth though to show cause and use this enabling environment.

The youth – serving programmes like the Youth Livelihood Programme, the Youth Capital Venture Fund, among others have always been designed purposely to enable young people to meaningfully participate in the social, economic and political affairs of this country, but we are still seeing young people lagging behind.

I wish to challenge but also encourage the young to use all the infrastructure and resources available within their means to change the course of things. Through innovations, young people should explore low cost solutions to some of the pressing needs in our societies. Through association, young people should come together and unite in thought and aspiration. It should be easier for young people to buy into dreams by fellow young people and own those dreams together.

See every time I am going to my village Kigarama, on my mind, are the over 68,881 people in the four sub counties (of my focus) of Maziba, Buhara, Kyanamira and Kaharo, who are below 35 years of age. My mind keeps rotating about what I can do better to ensure that these young people are engaged to be sure we have a better community tomorrow.

Decide today, purpose to live a more impactful life and stand to be counted.

Alexander Kyokwijuka is from Kigarama, Ndorwa East.