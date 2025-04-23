Investing in nutrition as a pillar for human capital development

The Ministry of Finance laid before Parliament a draft budget of Shs71 trillion for the 2025/26 Financial Year budget. This is contained in the appropriation Bill, tabled on the floor of Parliament for the first reading. This is a decline from Shs72.136 trillion approved by Parliament in 2024/25 and of this only Shs43 trillion will go into service delivery, with the rest going towards servicing debt and settlement of arrears. With a population increase of slightly over 3percent the implication is that per capita service delivery cost will be less in the coming year. This reduction is likely to negatively affect the country’s human capital development agenda. Vision 2040 envisages investment in human capital as an engine of economic growth. Human capital, which encompasses the knowledge, skills, and health that individuals accumulate throughout their lives, is the driving force behind economic growth and social progress.Investments in nutrition translate into investments into the future of a country. Proper nutrition during the early stages of life, from conception to adolescence, sets the stage for lifelong health, cognitive development, and productivity. It is during these formative years that the brain undergoes rapid development, and deficiencies in nutrition can have lasting detrimental effects. The importance of ending malnutrition, is recognised in a number of global and regional commitments made by Uganda. During a convention hosted by the Right2Grow partners in Kampala, the World Bank underscored the importance of investing in nutrition as a key pillar in human capital development. It is important to recognise that the foundation of a nation's prosperity lies in the health and well-being of its people.This calls for increased investment in aspects such as early child hood development inclusive of ending malnutrition. Nutrition, though often overlooked, is a critical component of this foundation, and its impact on human capital development cannot be overstated. Post the 2025 Paris Nutrition for Growth summit, the Uganda faces a critical need for sustained investment in nutrition. It is now clear that, it is not just a moral imperative but also an economic one, with the potential to create a healthier, more prosperous world for generations to come. Domestic investments are key for country ownership and long-term sustainability of programmes. We need strong leadership and coordinated action to prioritise nutrition investments to achieve greater equity and impact for those most in need. By aligning investments, maximising efficiency, and ensuring sustainability, we can accelerate progress against malnutrition and strengthen human capital.Financing for nutrition involves mobilising resources, both public and private, to improve food security and address malnutrition. This includes funding for activities like ensuring access to nutritious foods, taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages supporting healthcare and education, and strengthening food systems. Innovative financing approaches, like taxes on unhealthy foods, and repurposing existing resources, are also crucial. Improving nutrition outcomes requires innovative financing solutions and a multifaceted approach. Addressing nutrition issues, especially for children, women and vulnerable population groups, is a development priority and an integral part of our commitment.As a country investment must target areas with the highest return on investment including sensitisation of malnutrition. Investing in nutrition is not only a moral imperative but also a smart economic strategy. Studies have shown that improved nutrition leads to higher productivity, better educational outcomes, and increased earnings. Malnutrition can lead to significant economic losses. Children who suffer from stunting are likely to earn about 22 percent less annually than their peers later in life The call to action is clear: The commitments made aimed at ending malnutrition must translate into real progress—through strengthened food systems, resilient health systems, expanded social protections, and increased domestic and development financing. Mr Peter Eceru works with Action Against Hunger.>>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;Daily Monitor Telegram channel Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel