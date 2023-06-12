Involve casual workers in waste management  

The World observed International Environment Day under the theme ‘’solutions to plastic pollution’’— resonating with the President’s April 19 executive order, in which he voiced support for a circular economy and expressed concern about cleanliness and waste management across the country.

On the same day, an environmental non-profit, Environment Shield, published a report calling for sustainable development and a transition to a circular economy as a solution to climate change.

The circular economy offers $4.5 trillion (roughly Shs16.8 quadrillion) in economic opportunity by reducing waste, fostering innovation, and creating jobs on a global scale. Informal workers: street vendors, waste pickers, home-based workers, and market vendors, if provided with financial and technical assistance, are better placed to keep our cities, towns, municipalities, and communities clean.

We can learn a lot from the Zabbaleen community in Cairo, Egypt, which has been a pioneer in recycling and waste management for decades and has succeeded where multinational corporations have failed. Their ability to innovate, their in-depth knowledge of the local context, and their strong sense of civic responsibility have all been cited as reasons for their success.

Zabbaleen is loosely translated from Arabic to mean garbage people. For decades, the community has been collecting and recycling garbage - creating one of the most efficient waste management systems in the world.

At one point, Egypt awarded contracts worth $50 million to four multinational garbage disposal companies in 2004 to formalise garbage management, but they failed. Instead, as opposed to the 25 percent recycling rate of the multinational corporations, the Zabbaleen recycled up to 80 percent of the waste they collected.

Together with the Zabbaleen Union, the Ministry of the Environment has overseen the registration of more than 44 regional waste management businesses that employ 1,000 families. However, to have a great, inclusive circular economy like the Egyptian one, we need to work together with informal workers.

Like the Zabbaleen, our waste pickers, street and market vendors, home-based workers, and their communities have the potential to run waste management systems for our bulging population through an informal worker-centred approach.

First, organise and integrate informal workers into the national waste management system.Cities, municipalities, and towns should work with informal workers’ unions, umbrella associations, and cooperatives to run waste management systems. We should, among others, extend green financing to informal workers, women, and their associations.

We also need to invest in circular tourism.

By 2022, 96.3 percent of every dollar or shilling spent by tourists went on transport, accommodation, food, and shopping. Female informal workers like vendors, home-based workers, and waste pickers who recycle, craft, and weave circular products, and who sell foodstuff, stand a chance to benefit from our budding circular tourism.

There is also a need for secure international markets for circular products. Worldwide, sales of circular beauty products are predicted to increase at a 5.8 percent in compound annual growth rate and reach a market size of $ 4.2 billion by the end of 2032. This is a gold mine for our informal workers that we can tap into to improve their livelihoods.