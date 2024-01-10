Involve citizens in the fight against terrorism

A few days before Christmas, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels killed at least 10 people in Kamwenge District, bringing their tally to at least 64 Ugandans killed in six months.

The lessons learned, once again, are that there are intelligence gaps that hinder policing from being very successful. It’s the government’s role to end terrorism, but the government will never succeed unless it has the full cooperation of its citizens. Policing is successful when everyone is involved.

In 1995, members of the terrorist group Aum Shinrikyo boarded trains at different ends of Tokyo’s sprawling subway system. They coordinated their attack so that the trains would converge a half-hour later at a single central stop: the attack killed 12 people and injured more than 5,000 others.

Over the subsequent several years, Japanese police and intelligence officials conducted one of the largest manhunts in the country’s history.

By 1997, Aum Shinrikyo had been eradicated as a terrorist organisation. Most of its leadership structure was in jail, and the organisation was bankrupt. It eventually changed its name to Aleph but ceased to be involved in terrorism.

How did Aum Shinrikyo end as a terrorist organisation? Efforts by Japanese police and intelligence services were fundamental to ending Aum Shinrikyo as a terrorist organisation.

They conducted widespread surveillance and penetration of Aum Shinrikyo, made hundreds of arrests, and adopted a range of legal measures that crippled the organization’s financial base. They also discredited the group’s ideology, leading to a mass exodus of supporters.

In short, policing was an effective strategy against Aum Shinrikyo. All this was done with the full support of the Japanese.

There are a few other ways in which terrorist groups end: military force, politics, or victory.

Other tools may also be useful, such as providing economic aid to countries dealing with terrorism, imposing economic sanctions on states that harbor terrorist groups, dissuading groups by hardening targets, improving intelligence, or engaging in diplomacy.

But these are often too weak to be used in a leading role. In practice, terrorist groups typically end due to a combination of factors.

With limited resources and attention, understanding where to prioritize efforts is crucial. Many factors may have contributed to the end of a group, but which was the most significant?

Military force involves deploying military forces to capture or kill key members of the terrorist group. In this case, the UPDF has been hunting down some of the rebels and succeeded, even killing some top leaders.

Even unsuccessful offensive actions that force terrorist units or cells to stay perpetually on the move to avoid destruction may help to reduce their capability. Constant surveillance makes it difficult for them to plan and organize.

In some cases, terrorist groups may choose to participate in politics following a peace settlement with the government. One of our top political leaders in Uganda was once a rebel leader.

Finally, some rebel groups end once they attain victory. That is, terrorist groups may abandon terrorism because their objectives have been achieved, similar to how the NRM rebel outfit finally came to power and ended fighting. Why am I bringing all this history? None of the above was achieved or can never be achieved unless Ugandans are involved.