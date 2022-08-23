Is Africa being caught up in middle of a Cold War?













Ukraine crisis

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, old antagonisms between the US and Russia have been reawakened, and Africa is being caught up in the middle of this new ‘Cold War’

The growing tolerance and, in some cases, support of China and Russia on the African continent, saw a surprise vote at the United Nations in regards to the condemnation of Russia for launching a full-scale war on Ukraine. Some African countries abstained from their vote, including Uganda, where President Museveni has made it clear that Europe and America are to blame for the war.

Over the years, the US has provided funding for health care and education but at the same time financing efforts towards democratisation and expansion of the social space in Africa, which some regimes interpret as infringement on the local politics.

On the other hand, China has come to the rescue of many regimes over the past decade or so through financing major infrastructure projects without attaching conditions on human rights and democratic processes. This has endeared many to Beijing, and the US is facing a huge task to counter this soft power influence of the Chinese on the continent.

To make it worse, the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia oil and other commodities has triggered a worldwide spiraling of commodity prices, which has increased the pressure on African regimes. Essentially, they say, the blame is on the American and European sanctions on Russia.

This argument, which seems to augur well with Russian intentions, couldn’t go unnoticed by Moscow. And it has made the most out of it, with Russia’s powerful Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s first-ever official visit to Africa, including to Uganda, to cement the Afro-Russian relations.

This is being looked at as a precursor to the reawakening of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was an association of countries that considered themselves neither pro-West nor pro-East during the days of the Cold War.

For the US, the revival of the Non-Aligned Movement would mean the East has made a strategic ally in Africa and the global south. China and Russia’s influence would expand to affect the US’ strategic interests beyond the damage already done.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the US has started courting the proponents of this line in Africa. A top-level diplomat, the US Representative to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently came to Kampala after Lavrov’s visit and had an engaging discussion with the President and the press. She announced $20m (Shs76b) in development assistance.

For the innocent African citizen, these events may not make sense. The fact that he gets to bear all the effects notwithstanding, the absurdity is in the fact that Africa continues to be the object for which these powerful imperial states use to advance and expand their global influence, without having any contribution even on those matters that affect us and continue to hold us firmly hostage to our very bitter past of poverty and misery.

Even without knowing it, the role we play in these fights could be a trap we lay for ourselves to be under the same nature of subjugation that we thought we had gotten over with by the independence struggle. The divisions and lack of real strategic consciousness could deliver right into the hands of our captors effortlessly. Woe to the African child whose future is in the hands of self-serving leaders without the vision to prepare for what’s coming.