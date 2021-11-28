Prime

Is Africa rising the wrong way?

Musaazi Namiti

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • Africa’s take-off stage appears to be eclipsed by conflict.    

At the beginning of June, the Cairo Review of Global Affairs asked me to write an essay about a “rising Africa”. I enumerated many positive things in my essay, but a fairly large part of the article dwelt at length on conflict on the continent. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.