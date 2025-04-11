Is American power on the brink?

On Wednesday evening in Alexandria, Virginia, we convened to pay respects and celebrate the great Dr Shaka Ssali, the Kabale kid, who signed out of the life of this world two weeks ago. Quite a few speakers underscored a rather strange and uncanny coincidence: Shaka passed away right at the same time as his former employer, the Voice of America (VOA), went silent.

The VOA gave Shaka the platform and stardom that made him an icon in international broadcast journalism. A few weeks ago, the VOA went off air, rather suddenly and summarily, in what is a common pattern of shutting down or freezing funding of agencies and entities that the US government funds.

Through a make-shift department of government efficiency (DOGE), the billionaire Elon Musk is leading the charge on slashing the size of the US federal bureaucracy. He has superintended an unprecedented push to overhaul the structure and strength of US governmental apparatus, likely to have far-reaching implications for American power at home and abroad.

The VOA is a key pillar of America’s soft power and influence abroad. Many other entities are on the chopping board, from those working abroad to promote American soft power, like the United States Aid for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy, to in-country institutions that produce knowledge and shape global discourses like universities and think-tanks.

The clampdown and rollback are both expansive and bewildering. It is hard to grasp the rationale and endgame. There is a cost-cutting argument advanced to explain the drastic measures, but this is hardly compelling. The VOA’s budget is about a quarter billion dollars, a tiny fraction of the allocation to one US department: Defence. Shutting down the VOA and other federally funded independent organisations does little to scale down the federal budget. The other argument, which is more compelling but leaves a lot to be desired, is ideological.

It runs in two buckets. The first is a traditional conservative argument that the government should not run affairs or provide goods and services the private sector is better at doing. This applies to the media, especially producing and disseminating news, which is the business of the VOA. But the VOA’s primary audience is actually overseas, not in the United States.

It seeks to bolster American influence and dominance in ways that profit-seeking private media cannot. What is more, while think-tanks and universities can solicit funding from the private sector, government funding remains irreplaceable.

Some of the most important and groundbreaking innovations in information technology, medicine, climate, etc., came out of universities and with US federal funding, on which all major universities, public and private, heavily depend. In fact, the US leads the world in scientific innovations and major breakthroughs in technology, engineering and medicine precisely because of the financial war chest of the federal government.

The second bucket of the ideological argument is sheer politics: that knowledge-institutions like the media, universities, and think-tanks, funded by the government, are mostly left-leaning in their approach to major socioeconomic issues. Allegedly, they are ‘woke’, meaning they favour so-called progressive issues like racial discrimination and social injustice as against conservative thinking that privileges individual responsibility and endeavour.

There is perhaps a point here that is worth serious consideration, but it hardly raises the bar to warrant a drastic move like shutting down a whole media operation like the VOA or to clamp down an independent think-tank like the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

Take the claim that American universities and college campuses are predominantly left-thinking, meaning students are taught to embrace ideas that question capitalism and free markets, advocacy for racial justice and fairness, promotion of rights of marginalised groups, etc. Yet nothing could be further from the truth.

I know this turf well enough and can speak about it from personal experience. No serious university teacher at any reputable American university or college sees his or her job as that of political and ideological indoctrination. Instead, any professor worth their name introduces and exposes students to a broad spectrum of ideas and thinkers without dictating who to believe and who to discard.

It is also true that the average American university graduate is hardly ‘left-thinking’ when they graduate and the USA as a society is not at all leftist, progressive, socialist or whatever label. For long, the USA has been the sole world superpower, wielding vast economic and especially military might around the world, unmatched by any other nation.

This makes it ironic that in recent years, there has been a clamouring to ‘Make America Great Again’. Will the current aggressive measures of cutting down the size of government, shutting down agencies of soft power, and rolling back funding for universities and think-tanks help or hurt the USA? Time will tell!







