Is civil society under an uncivil government attack?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A few weeks ago, government ordered the immediate suspension of 54 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), citing non-compliance with the law, according to a statement from the Non-Government Organisation Bureau.

Ordinarily, such an action would have aroused an animated public uproar. Not in Uganda anymore. This was not an isolated incident, majority of the public seem to situate the NGOs suspension in the context of the widening shrinking civic and human rights spaces in the country.

Why? Because NGOs are an integral part of the civil society organisations (CSOs) which by their very nature are supposed to be voluntary and independent associations.

The activities of CSOs compliment government’s work and seek to empower communities. They also help shape policies, norms and deeper social structures. It is because of this that the work of CSOs is firmly grounded in the Constitution particularly under Articles 29 and 38.

However, the independence of CSOs I refer to above does not imply that they should operate outside the law .

The organisations ought to conform to a certain code of conduct and most of them have always acted within the governing laws even when some of these laws have evolved to become more restrictive. Therefore, the recent suspension of NGOs could be viewed in the context of the narrowing space of civil society organisations in Uganda.

Advertisement

The enactment of a more restrictive NGO Act (2016) and later the Public Order Management Act was a deliberate process whose envisioned outcomes we are witnessing today.

Yet – even in the face of restrictive laws, it has become increasingly self-evident that the NGO Bureau’s halting of ’ the activities of 54 organisations in fact had procedural and substantive irregularities.

Mr Stephen Okello, the amiable executive director of the Bureau, has vehemently denied this in the media.

First, under Section 32(6) the prescribed penalty for an organisation that remains operational after the expiry of its permit is payment of a fine and not a suspension.

Further, Section 33 of the Act provides for grounds of revocation which relate to the abuse of the organisation’s own constitution or any of the terms of the permit issued to the organisation. There is no provision that explicitly provides for halting, suspending or revoking of permits on ground of the expiry of the permit.

Even where the Act provides for revocation of the permit, it provides a due process under Section 33 (2) which the Bureau must adhere to prior to revocation. But this was overlooked. The Bureau remains silent about many other organisations whose permits have expired but remain operational without even any warning being issued.

How about the recent pandemic that has significantly affected the operations of most NGOs? For instance, during the recent national lockdown, offices of the NGO Bureau were closed and out of reach for most NGOs.

The NGO Bureau should address itself on another matter of law. There are many legal entities operating as companies limited by guarantee without share capital. Such entities are a creature of the Companies Act No1 of 2012 that came into force long before the NGO Act 2016.

These companies are charitable in nature but cannot be construed as NGOs within the parameters of the NGO Act. There may be such entities among the recently suspended NGOs. How, therefore, can the NGO Bureau purport to suspend operations of such legal entities that fall outside its ambit?

The NGO Bureau seems to be encumbered with structural challenges. It is not fully constituted. It has no board or adjudication committee. It is inconceivable that a well-funded, fully constituted and independent NGO Bureau would have sanctioned such a decision. The suspended organisations support Ugandan communities. Equally important, these NGOs provide employment to Ugandans.

Stuart Oramire is a Lawyer

[email protected]