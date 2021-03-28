Is death of Magufuli the end of ‘Magufulification’? (Part II)

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Is death of Magufuli the end of ‘Magufulification’? (Part I)

Methinks that because of its centrality, practicability and workability, Africans have every reason to explore, and if possible, employ ‘Magufulification’ in their countries, particularly on how to accountably, competently and positively run public affairs.

It has clearly emerged that ‘Magufulification’ energised and fired up Tanzanians by enabling them become true players in their affairs, yet before they were helpless witnesses.



Since independence, as is the case in many African countries, common people were generally excluded from running business of the state. Instead, this business was left to politicians and elites, who’ve lorded it over the majority citizens, who are invited to the table when the national cake is being eaten.

Ordinarily, common people participate in the business of the State mainly through paying taxes and voting, something fallen Tanzania leader John Pombe Magufuli debunked by involving almost everybody by managing and distributing natural resources and funds. This makes many African governments look like their colonial predecessors.

As witnesses and thinkers, the ‘Magufulification’ narrative needs to be told loudly and proudly. Like Africans and the victims of colonisation, international conspiracy, ignorance and plot against Africa, methinks I have what it takes to tell this successful story.

Learning from Magufuli’s courage and love, I, as well, have courage and love to tell this story as the commemoration of the fallen hero. I do not make any apology or fear anything to tell this very captivating story that Africa needs to hear about, listen to and learn from.

Storytelling has cohering power when it comes to informing the society of what it went, or is going, through. And, definitely, if we aren’t telling our story, who else will?

Denying people representatives is what colonialism did to dehumanise, demean, discredit and ill-use Africans and other Black people for many generations, despite the existence of the concepts of equality and human rights.

‘Magufulification’ through its deeds and words has sought to decolonise and deconstruct this absurdity in order to create an accountable leadership of the people, by the people’s representatives, in the interests of all the people.

It is a kind of magic that made the world pay close attention to the late Magufuli so as to force some of us to tell this story with the aim of seeing to it that it can be further studied; to see how it can help Africa out of its superimposed developmental and economic impasse.

As noted above, Africa’s problems don’t only share the nexus, but also are similar in one way or the other as far as corruption, embezzlement of public funds and resources, its past, poverty and the likes are concerned.



In summary, while many African leaders have sought to expand their shares of the national cake, ‘Magufulification’ sought to expand the cake through installing accountably, and distributing and managing national resources for the purpose of inviting everyone to the table.

This has been a missing link in African post-colonial politics. Instead of benefiting the masses, the pie benefited the vultures, namely the elite who always remain in the kitchen to bake the cake.

Although Tanzania’s experience has been different from that of other African countries, thanks to the Ujamaa na Kujitegemea (socialism and self-reliance) policies, it still needs to see to it that its national cake is distributed equally to all citizens.

Considering the size and extent of the natural resources Africa is endowed with, the national cake’s surely big enough to feed all Africans. If there’s anything that ‘Magufulification’ teaches us, it is justice for everybody.

Nenda Salama; farewell; Hamba kahle John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Advertisement

Authored by Nkwazi Mhango, a lifetime member of the Writers’ Alliance of Newfoundland and Labrador nkwazigatsha@yahoo.com.