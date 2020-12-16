Is escalation of commitment destroying NRM?

By Okodan Akwap More by this Author

Some readers of this paper may have noticed that I have written several articles on the concept of groupthink. One more article on that concept and I risk sounding like a broken record. So, I repeat only one sentence: Groupthink involves many heads but only one group mind.

Now, I wish to highlight the implementation of groupthink at an advanced level and its destructive tendencies as seen in the case of decision-making in the National Resitance Movement (NRM) party.

That advanced level is known as “escalation of commitment.”

In their book, Organisational Behaviour, Stephen Robbins and Timothy Judge define escalation of commitment as “staying with a decision even when there is clear evidence that it’s wrong.”

They say this is a typical case of people “throwing good money after bad to demonstrate that their initial decision wasn’t wrong and to avoid having to admit they made a mistake.”

Further, they say there is evidence that by escalating commitment to a particular decision or action, people try to appear consistent in what they say and do. Few people can fault or doubt President Museveni, the chairman of NRM on this; he has consistently said what NRM is capable of doing to people who try to “disturb” it.

How did the notion of escalation of commitment come about? The term was coined by a researcher called Barry Straw. In 1976, he published a paper titled: ‘Knee deep in the big muddy: A study of escalating commitment to a chosen course of action’ in a journal of organisational behaviour and human performance.

The study noted that people individually or in a group continue to invest time, money, emotions and other resources in courses of action that are failing and, therefore, no longer represent meaningful benefits to them.

This brings us closer to the NRM, doesn’t it? We saw how in 2005, the NRM people took the decisive action of raiding our Constitution and yanking out the clause on term limits to allow President Museveni to run for the presidency as NRM sole candidate for as long as he desired.

We saw how a similar crowd acted even with more determination to again assault the Constitution in 2017. Using the superiority of their numbers in Parliament, they savagely ejected the clause on the age limit for a Ugandan to run for president. (Remember the beating of Opposition MPs?)

Yet – and I say this with a whiff of sadness – the framers of the 1995 Constitution had in their wisdom seen that persons below 35 would not be quite ready temperamentally to shoulder the burdensome responsibilities of head of state.

They also saw that persons above the ripe old age of 75 would be better off doing things other than steering the helm of the ship of a backward economy such as ours. (Old age is normal in advanced economies with vibrant institutions.)

Now we see a 24-year-old dude having fun as a presidential candidate. We see a 76-year-old president refusing to slow down even after ruling Uganda for a record 35 years. Where is this strange circus leading us to?

It leads us right back to the NRM’s escalation of commitment scenario. By expunging key clauses from our Constitution, NRM has destroyed a workable document. NRM has destroyed institutions.

NRM has destroyed chances of Uganda embarking on the long and difficult journey to democracy. NRM has destroyed dreams of many of our unemployed, underemployed or generally hopeless young people. But by refusing to correct its stance on violence, NRM is destroying itself before our very eyes!

NRM is stuck in the muddy past. It seems no one can rescue it; not even itself. It can no longer alter course. It has to keep going on its trajectory of self-destruction. Until maybe that time – and this could be nearer than many of its hawkish members wish to admit – when it goes down in a “blaze of glory,” to use the words of a song by Jon Bon Jovi.

Go ahead, NRM people. Shoot at vegetable sellers.

Damage property of the leading challenger. Stomp on the swollen toes of a barefoot Opposition leader. Ignore critics like me. Do whatever pleases you. But hear this: Change is inevitably coming to the fatherland.

Dr Akwap is the deputy vice chancellor for academic affairs at Kumi University. ikwapokodan@gmail.com

