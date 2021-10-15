Is FDC and NUP reducing ‘the struggle’ to a turf war?

By Asuman Bisiika More by this Author

So, what is it with Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the Nation Unity Platform (NUP) party? Have they reduced what they call ‘their struggle’ against the Museveni Junta to a turf war (associated with urban ghetto sub-culture)?

After the January elections, I had a lengthy phone call with Member of Parliament-elect (and now Leader of Opposition) Mathias Mpuuga. A dignified fellow, Mr Mpuuga told me ‘since the party is poised to lead the shadow government, we intend to act in a manner that reflects our strength and dignity’. This was a hint NUP would not engage in public protests.

If I missed this hint, the withdrawal of the court petition challenging the election results was another. The third hint was the umbrella of quietude that followed the withdrawal of the court petition; even after the threat to take the case to the people’s court. So, whereas ‘the struggle’ needed to be rejuvenated with what the French call manifestations (protest demos), NUP went mum. And then boom… The Peoples Front was recently born as another attempt to feel (okay, fill) the gap (silence).

By the time the Peoples Front was born, it had become clear that NUP would not go into public protests as part of their political activism. I sort of agreed with that position though. Ugandans have just passed through a very difficult election and the country needs some time to nurse the wounds. The joke though is: these FDC activists should let NUP guys settle in (eat their kamoney accruing from the political positions they now hold).



The NUP seems to have adopted (and adapted to) Democratic Party’s heritage of pacific placidity manifested in formal political engagement (with pamphleteering and sloganeering here and there). Yet for the political opposition claiming to be involved in a struggle, the minimum requirement for mobilisation is what the French call animation. Now, with the promises of animation, the Peoples Front is (apparently) poised to shift that paradigm and divest the initiative from NUP’s grip.

Both FDC and NUP view their fight against Mr Museveni’s regime as a ‘struggle’. But struggles demand exposure (of leaders and followers) to mortal danger. Unfortunately (for NUP), some people still see Dr Kizza Besigye as the man behind whom to rally when it comes to public protests (carrying the element of exposure to danger).

And unfortunately for Dr Besigye, NUP would treat any rallies in Greater Kampala as destabilising their support base. And need I say, NUP will do anything to deny Dr Besigye (or the Peoples Front he now leads) that initiative. As the Baganda say: negubula asala (English: stalemate).

Dr Besigye (or his popularity as a protest leader) is becoming a problem in central region. If it were up to me, I would advise him to consider exercising leadership from behind. Some analysts say the People’s Front is aimed at preparing Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s presidential candidature in 2026 or later.

Then Mr Erias Lukwago should have been chosen to lead the Peoples Front (and have Dr Besigye as chief commissar). Otherwise ‘the struggle’ has been reduced to a fight for the political souls of Central Region; bringing memories of the DP-KY rivalry of the 1960s? Sad!

Well, the FDC-NUP squabbles apart, Ugandans are still spoilt for choice of formations that are fighting the Museveni Military Junta: the alliance, front, platform and forum. Which one will lead us to a Uganda free of Mr Museveni’s so-called dictatorship?

May be we should also consider the Movement as one of the change seeking formations above? With Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba replacing Gen Museveni, the Movement could be the right vehicle to take us to a Uganda without Museveni as president. You bet!

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]