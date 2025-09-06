Is Gen Muhoozi a ‘nice guy’?

Recently, I visited my mother. I was holding a copy of Daily Monitor newspaper, which carried the headline story about the arrest of Maj Gen James Birungi, Uganda's defence attaché to Burundi. Birungi is a former head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence – now Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS). His arrest was confirmed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). A side-eyeing image of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was on the newspaper’s cover.

Suddenly, the story was no longer about the arrest. It was about the CDF. Several people said the charges were fictitious. Gen Muhoozi was just being made to look tough and, therefore, presidential. My mother was of a different view. She has gotten on in age. Reading newspapers is thus not one of her pastimes. To be sure, she lives a life hermetically sealed off from our politics. That is why her view on Gen Muhoozi was dramatically different from mine and, I suspect, yours Dear Reader.

When my mother saw the CDF on the newspaper cover, she smiled fondly. When I first met Gen Muhoozi in 1987, he and his mother were passing through Uganda’s chancery in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Uganda. They were returning from Sweden. That day went very well. We found Muhoozi, who we thought called himself Moses, to be engaging. However, our interactions did not begin that way. He was initially reserved to an almost frosty degree.

I am not sure what was on his mind, but being his agemate and having just returned from exile in the UK a few months before, I could surmise. He must have gotten comfortable in Sweden. I know I had lived in the UK, to the extent that I didn’t want to return “home”. I was grumpy about it. Muhoozi, on that day, was no different. But his mood was somewhat restored after spending some time with my mother. The two got along swimmingly.

When I met Muhoozi again in 2004, one of his first questions was, “How’s your mother?” He said this with a warmth that could not be faked. My mother recalls their meeting as revealing Muhoozi as a gentle, kind soul. To which I responded, “He’s not the child he once was. Most of the people I know fear a Muhoozi presidency. They are resigned to it, but against it.” My mother’s reply left me dumbfounded.

“If they’re against him, then they must be the problem,” she replied. Her only reference to Muhoozi being the child he was in 1987. I had never heard anybody genuinely praise the CDF outside of those paid to do so. I thus decided to give my mother’s evidently minority opinion some consideration. This took me to the phrase, "The child is the father of the man." It comes from the poem My Heart Leaps Up by the romantic poet William Wordsworth. It means that the behaviour and activities of a person's childhood go a long way in building their personality.

Accordingly, if Muhoozi was sanguine and full of the joys of spring as a child, it follows that, as an adult, the apple doesn’t fall too far from that tree. In this sense, my mother could be right. Being thrust into the gladiatorial arena of succession politics, Muhoozi has to watch his back. He has no friends, only associates. That’s why he brings his fists instead of his smiles to his office.

Logically, this presupposes that Muhoozi will rediscover that inner smiling child my mother took to. That change in posture could be parlayed into a strategic compromise our antagonistic politics so badly requires.





Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter.

[email protected]



