Is healthcare expensive?

Healthcare costs have become a significant topic of discussion in Uganda, sparking debates among policymakers, healthcare providers and citizens. But is healthcare truly expensive? The answer isn’t straightforward; it varies based on several factors, including the type of care, insurance coverage, and individual circumstances.

In Uganda, healthcare expenses have been steadily increasing due to several factors. Technological advancements play a significant role.

While innovations in medical technology improve patient outcomes, they often come with high price tags. Advanced treatments and diagnostic tools can significantly raise overall healthcare costs.

Additionally, the aging population contributes to rising expenses, as increased life expectancy means more individuals require chronic disease management and specialised care.

Administrative costs also weigh heavily on the system; the complexity of healthcare often leads to high administrative expenses, with inefficiencies in billing, insurance processes, and regulatory compliance driving up costs. Pharmaceutical prices further exacerbate the situation, as the cost of prescription medications can be prohibitively expensive for many individuals.

Healthcare access in Uganda is primarily a mix of public and private options. Notably, only about one percent of the population has health insurance coverage, leaving the vast majority reliant on out-of-pocket payments. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), out-of-pocket expenses account for approximately 60 percent of total health expenditures in Uganda, often leading to financial hardship for families seeking care.

For individuals paying out-of-pocket, various options can help manage healthcare costs. Community health insurance schemes, known in some villages as Nigina, allow families to pool resources, making healthcare more affordable.

The government also offers a range of health programmes aimed at providing free or low-cost services, particularly for maternal and child health.

Non-governmental organisations play a vital role in offering support. The C-Care Foundation runs free healthcare outreaches in remote areas, providing basic consultations, health education, and screenings for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. They also operate free HIV and tuberculosis (TB) clinics, offering diagnosis, treatment, and counselling to underserved communities.

To further alleviate financial burdens, many healthcare providers offer payment plans. C-Care, for example, offers health cards that enable patients to prepay for services, providing access to discounts on consultations and treatments. Additionally, many private healthcare providers offer installment options for larger treatments or surgeries, allowing patients to pay in smaller, manageable amounts over time.

Investing in preventive care such as vaccinations and regular health screenings, can also reduce long-term healthcare costs by catching issues early.

From my perspective, we have witnessed the burden of healthcare costs first-hand—from individuals wanting to run away from the hospital to those calling off treatment midway or refusing treatment altogether. However, these challenges have also presented an opportunity to develop solutions that can alleviate some of this stress. One effective option is a prepayment plan. For instance, consider an expectant mother. Why wait for nine months to start looking for money when she can begin saving from her first trip to the hospital to confirm her pregnancy? By implementing a prepayment plan, she can spread out her expenses over time, making the financial burden more manageable.