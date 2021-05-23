Is it ‘stulago’ vs the struggle?

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

The struggle’ used to be a magical word which pulled democracy out of the hat worn by the Idi Amin and Milton Obote “dictatorships”.

It connoted a “protracted people’s war”, developed by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong and copied by Yoweri Museveni to ensure Ugandan politics were circumscribed by the “correct line”.

Then, over time, that line was thinned to non-existence when redrawn between the politics of the past and the politics of today.

After this, Ugandans were subjected to the Shakespearean tragedy of NRM rule: all sound and fury, signifying nothing.

As Ugandans are yoked to NRM’s maladministration, the poor have little hope of escaping deprivation, debt, disease and disaster.

Beggars pockmark streets in towns and cities across the country.

Petty thieves brush past workaday Ugandans, robbing them clean. As other thugs test the edges of knives they use to cut the link between civility and civilisation.

In the midst of all this dehumanisation, the government imposes new taxes to support one of Africa’s biggest patronage schemes.

A glimpse of this patronage reveals that the monthly pay cheque for a Member of Parliament (MPs) in Uganda is Shs25m ($6,700) before tax and peaks at about Shs30m ($8,000) when all possible allowances are added.

If we assume that every one of the 529 MPs gets the maximum emoluments possible, it would come to $4,232,000 per month or $50,784,000 per annum!

This inevitably leads to more public debt and even more taxes to sponge off society as conduits to a neo-patrimonial system of governance.

But that’s not all, the 16 districts we had at the time of independence came with 17 ministers and 11 parliamentary secretaries.

Today, we have 146 districts whose bureaucracies are there to employ NRM cronies in a system described as “cadre identification, cadre development and cadre placement.”

All this and more has given birth to the ‘stulago’, as the “struggle” dies of its own wounds.

There’s an old joke that goes, “politics is Hollywood for ugly people.” In Uganda, this joke is approaching the validity of a truism.

Politics is ugly and politicians are even uglier. They have faces that would be at home on police records.

How our situation developed to such a pass is partly explained by the fact that politics is community service’s original sin.

This is so when community service becomes about democracy in the shape of demography instead of service in the name of community.

As the system breaks down under the deadweight of this reality, cynicism breeds corruption.

Then the ‘stulago’ has to redress what it means to be a country.

But what does it mean to be a country?

We don’t seem to know.

You can see our ignorance in the way we define Uganda’s beauty. We look at the environment instead of human beings. Yet Uganda’s ecological beauty is secondary, for Uganda is primarily about Ugandans.

That’s why when a Ugandan dies; we say a Ugandan has died. And when a tree is cut down in Uganda, we don’t say a Ugandan tree has been cut down. We simply say a tree has been cut down.

Sadly, the government elevates country above country folk when defining Uganda’s beauty. Being considered secondary, Ugandans are then seen as expendable in Museveni’s grand scheme of things.

His thinking (as opposed to thought) is sure to animate an old Chinese saying that goes: “when the extreme is reached, the reverse will set in.”

So, with extreme corruption, the ‘stulago’ seeks to reverse NRM misrule, but the NRM strugglists will not go down without a fight.

‘Stulago’ is thus set on a collision course with ‘the struggle’.

