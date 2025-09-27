Is Museveni’s 2026 bid beginning of the future?

This week, the Electoral Commission (EC) conducted the exercise of nominating presidential candidates for the 2026 elections. It was presided over by Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the chairperson of the EC and returning officer for presidential nominations.

Those nominated are Mr Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni for National Resistance Movement , Mr Robert Kasibante of National Peasants Party, Mr Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party and Mr James Nathan Nandala Mafabi for the Forum for Democratic Change.

Others are retired Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu Oyera of Alliance for National Transformation , Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of National Unity Platform , Mr Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga of Common Man's Party , and Mr Frank Bulira Kabinga of Revolutionary People's Party. Campaigns will begin on Monday, September 29, 2025, and end on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Election Day is January 12.

With my very dispassionate interest in the politics of Uganda, I find the candidature of Mr Museveni a bit curious. He is the oldest of all the presidential candidates. He is the incumbent. He has been in power for almost 40 years. With this, his candidature therefore represents an opportunity for (and offers Ugandans the possibility to witness) a smooth transition of power. How?

Museveni's candidature is not only limited to winning or losing; it bestows on him the responsibility to manage the transition of power if (IF3?) he loses the elections. That's why I suggested that the slogan for his campaign for the 2026 General Election should be: "The beginning of the future". This slogan would capture the imagination of many Ugandans whose interest is now more in the future than sitting on the laurels of the past. It would also relate to Mr Museveni's 2021 election slogan: "Securing the future". "Protecting the gains..." is clearly not a message for and to Ugandans.

Now, I guess as a self-assigned NRM cadre, I should not criticise the NRM leader during battle. Naye...! The general expectation is that Mr Museveni will win the elections (by fiat or other...). Since he has been winning for six terms, one would be safer to bet on his victory than on any of the remaining seven. That means by the time he takes the oath of office in May 2026, he will have ruled Uganda for 40 years (yes, a whole 40 years plus).

The question to ask then is: are we witnessing the beginning of the future? Can Mr Museveni push things beyond 2031? Where does this leave yule jama (the other guy) who said he would take over his father?

I am more inclined to think that the next Museveni Kisanja (2026 to 2031) will be the time when and where Gen MK's aspirations will manifest in a manner that reflects a serious bid for the presidency. Or to put it in a more MK-esque delivery: Museveni's expected new kisanja offers Gen MK enough time to prepare himself to take over from his father. Duh! And all that points to the future or the beginning of the future.

We have eight men, pretenders to the pearly throne of the Pearl of Africa. Incidentally, there are no women-viers. There are four candidates with Luganda-sounding names (and we shall assume they are Baganda). There are two with Kinyankore-sounding names. There is no candidate from the North; while the East has Mr Nandala Mafabi. My advisors failed to place Mr Frank Bulira Kabinga's geographical region of provenance.