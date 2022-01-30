Prime

Is Nabbanja now the dean of NRM’s new historicals?

Author: Mr Nobert Mao. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Norbert Mao

What you need to know:

  • She decided to become assertive. Indeed, she has secured her position as first among equals. 

Even the demise of celebrated Bank of Uganda boss Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile has not deterred Ugandans from endlessly talking about Prime Minister (PM) Robinah Nabbanja’s one woman show on NBS TV’s Barometer last week. Sections of the media have cast the PM as a bumbling comic figure but methinks there is a method to the madness.

