Is NUP’s ‘defiance’ necessary?

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson for the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and MP-elect for Nakawa West, recently extolled the virtue of ‘defiance’ on a local radio talk show.

Ssenyonyi linked ‘defiance’ in Uganda to the defiance campaign launched on June 26, 1952, by the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Indian Congress (SAIC) in response to the repressive and racist Apartheid regime.

However, Ssenyonyi forgot to mention that an offshoot of this campaign was Umkhonto weSizwe (Spear of the Nation) or ‘MK’. This was the armed wing of the ANC.

Regrettably, albeit predictably, the ANC resorted to violence in the face of the Apartheid regime’s lethal intransigence.

So if NUP is to adopt defiance in the manner of the ANC, it might eventually find itself in more than a crossfire of verbal burns with an NRM government every bit as pig-headed as the pigmentocracy of Apartheid.

While it’s true NRM is militarist, NUP is militant.

Like the NRM, NUP’s followers preach tolerance for new ideas. But are most intolerant of different shades of opinion, especially when those shades are yellow. They are so convinced they are right, that if they ever agreed they were wrong: they’d be sure they were right in being wrong!

Again, like the NRM, NUP has a saviour complex which makes it self-righteous. This also makes its red-brigade mistake opinions for ideas.

To be sure, an idea is a thought that’s action-leaning. And an opinion is a thought that’s judgment-leaning.

The first creates, the latter evaluates.

It’s because all of us have opinions and few of us have ideas that a new political dispensation eludes Uganda.

This leaves us in a dangerous situation. That said, we can still save ourselves from ourselves.

For starters, NUP has to change its mindset, strategy and tactics.

By changing its mindset, it will view NRM as an adversary instead of an enemy.

Strategically, NUP should favour political manoeuvre which eschews the dramatic and the spectacular in favour of more oblique and circuitous ways of bringing about desired outcomes.

This is called the ‘anti-heroic’ approach, and is classic ‘strategic indirection’.

Strategic indirection refers to circuitous and non-confrontational modes of engagement in dealing with human affairs.

Modesty of action, patience in allowing things to happen and timeliness of intervention are the hallmarks of strategic indirection.

So by the time you see it coming, it has already hit you between the eyes!

It is a more peaceful approach to political contestation.

Crucially, it takes into account NUP’s militancy and the NRM’s control of the means of violence.

President Museveni, as we know, is an expert in violence. By extension, Uganda is not a country with an army but an army with a country!

So if NUP’s defiance comes with torches and pitchforks, the UPDF shall inflict carnage on it. While Uganda, as a whole, will suffer the collateral damage attendant thereto.

Which mutually assures neither side is right. Only dead wrong, post-conflict.

Correspondingly, NRM must also play by the rules and prepare to hand over power to whoever bests the party in a free and fair election. Even though such an election is about as possible as one seeing a unicorn sipping coffee at café Javas!

Ssenyonyi ought to recall that the ANC’s defiance campaign grew out of moderation. That’s why it was initially non-violent.

Similarly, NUP must moderate its radicalism towards compromise based on dialogue. After all, even the ANC eventually opted for a truth and reconciliation commission.

We hope NUP and NRM can see eye to eye long enough to allow a similar ivory branch take seed in Uganda.

Mr Matogo is the managing editor Fasihi Magazine.

mugashop74@gmail.com