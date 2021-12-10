Is Parliament of any meaningful consequence?

Every start of a new term for Uganda’s Parliament brings remarkable gusto. With each parliament, there is more than 60 percent new faces, very high turnover, thus quite a few of these are overzealous and keen to impress, to make a mark. Grabbing the headlines and putting up showmanship builds one’s profile and raises the value and prospects for ministerial appointment.

We have been here before. The ninth Parliament was arguably the most illustrious in the initial dust it raised, the hopes it created for reclaiming legislative autonomy and real oversight. It gave us ‘rebel MPs,’ a small but highly vocal group of ruling party MPs.

The core of that ‘rebel group’ actually survived the past two elections cycles; 2016 and 2021; they remain in Parliament to date. Yet, except for the independent-minded and impeccable Wilfred Niwagaba, the other ‘rebels’ are pretty much a shadow of their 2011-2013 momentous stamp on the national legislature.

Some such as Chris Baryomunsi (who spent 2012 Christmas in police detention precisely for his rebellious role in Parliament) got drafted into Cabinet and is now most outspoken in defending the status quo.

In the early 2010s, Museveni faced by far the toughest political challenge of his rule; the walk-to-work protest movement, in part inspired by a swirling wave across North Africa and the Middle East that toppled many long surviving autocrats: Gaddafi in Libya and Mubarak in Egypt.

It was unprecedented and gave Mr Museveni something he didn’t quite know how to confront. In the end, he weathered the storm, but the fire in Parliament took front-stage just as the smouldering embers of walk-to-work were subsiding. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for a moment appeared to hold her own.

One of the most explosive moments was a heated session in November 2011 over alleged corruption in the oil sector. Two then hugely powerful ministers, in fact arguably the top-two in Cabinet at the time, Amama Mbabazi and Sam Kutesa, were in the eye of the storm.

The unity of purpose between Opposition MPs and a sizeable section of the ruling party for a moment appeared to give the impression they could well impeach Mr Museveni! Momentum had been building and the Ssabalwanyi was visibly getting irritated and driven onto the edge.

He either had to arrest the tide or it could sweep him along and make his own stay in power may tenuous and perhaps untenable. The turning point came in December 2012. A prominent member of the NRM ‘rebels,’ the bubbly and combative Ms Celina Nebanda, died suddenly and mysteriously.

The Inspector General of Police at the time, the very powerful but partisan Gen Kale Kayihura (who has long fallen out of favour), rushed to declare that MP Nebanda died of drug overdose. Her family and colleagues in Parliament swiftly rejected this claim.

Parliament was on recess. Signatures were quickly gathered to petition Speaker Kadaga to summon the House back in the wake of Nebanda’s death. Kadaga had every right and power to call back the House. She had the signatures.

For whatever reasons, Mr Museveni was furious about all the talk regarding the MP’s death. He didn’t want the matter to be debated on the floor of parliament. MPs had been acting defiantly for a while, so he dared them this time. He especially dared Kadaga: Parliament could only be recalled over his dead body, he declared.

A heretofore assertive Kadaga, with a fast-growing national profile after taking over from an acquiescent Speaker Edward Ssekandi, was put on notice. Would she cross the line? No, she blinked and folded.

Museveni had succeeded in emasculating Parliament and proving that everybody else, including a Speaker of Parliament, derived their power from the supreme ruler. Parliament has never recovered. As an institution, it’s far weaker today than it was 10 years ago.

Kadaga thought she would play along, kowtow and deliver to the master, including demobilising Amama Mbabazi when he bid for the top seat in 2016 and throwing the age-limit out of the Constitution. But before long, lo and behold, Kadaga herself got thrown under the bus, now has almost zero chance at the nation’s topmost job anytime in the future.

Parliament is now little more than a site of empty theatrics. A few new and enthused MPs, especially from the new kid on the block, the NUP, now chairing accountability committees may feel a deep sense of duty and purpose, even mission.