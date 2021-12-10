Prime

Is Parliament of any meaningful consequence?

Moses Khisa

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

A few new and enthused MPs, especially from the new kid on the block, the NUP, now chairing accountability committees may feel a deep sense of duty

Every start of a new term for Uganda’s Parliament brings remarkable gusto. With each parliament, there is more than 60 percent new faces, very high turnover, thus quite a few of these are overzealous and keen to impress, to make a mark. Grabbing the headlines and putting up showmanship builds one’s profile and raises the value and prospects for ministerial appointment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.