Is political rapture inevitable in Uganda?

There is an old, somewhat tired, adage that when peaceful reform is impossible, violent revolution is inevitable. In Uganda, this refrain was popularised by Prof Mahmood Mamdani.

Now, Mamdani has had an association with the Museveni regime that is quite instructive of the long and tortured path of our current rulers and their regime of rule – an early ideological ally (perhaps conveniently so), a later sceptic or even a critic, and most recently a somewhat veiled regime apologist who has steered clear of saying anything that openly calls out the current state of politics.

One of the lessons of history is that when avenues for peaceful engagement, negotiated reforms and principled compromise or change are either frustrated or foreclosed, it is very likely that things will boil up into a violent reckoning. This is because change is fact of life. It is unavoidable. It must happen, one way or the other.

Violent revolution can be devastating and utterly destructive. It brings about physical destruction, injures the national consciousness and leaves deep wounds that even when visibly healed, there are glaring scars that endure. Most major social revolutions around the world that upended the status quo were violent and destructive.

The silver lining to a violent political showdown and social conflagration is that there is the possibility of resetting, of hitting refresh to start again. There is a chance for a clean slate on which to write a new order, to reimagine and craft a different order.

A violent end to an existing order and the implosion of an existing system of rule can mark a significant critical juncture, a turning point for good. It can provide the opportunity for refashioning things. It creates the opening for a realignment of socio-political forces, the redesigning of a different path and the implementing of a vision that potentially helps a nation move in a desirable and productive direction.

This was supposed to have happened in Uganda in January 1986 when a group of guerrillas made their way into the capital Kampala. Under the command of a one Mr Yoweri Museveni, they had been fighting for five long years with enormous damage and destruction to at least one region of the country.

Recall though that Mr Museveni, for good measure, had been the defacto vice president in 1980 and a presidential candidate. But now as a successful guerrilla commander, standing at the steps of the national legislature, he was sworn-in as the new president of Uganda, declaring that this was not just another change of guards but a fundamental change.

I was only five years in 1986 and going to kindergarten. As Museveni and his National Resistance Army (NRA) took charge of the country, fighting-off remnants of the ancient regime, there was rampant insecurity and uncertainty.

Our family in Bubulo (in today’s Manafwa District, which then was Mbale, the only district of the Mount Elgon area) sought refuge far away from home at the foot of Mount Maruba right across River Manafwa.

We spent days there in self-imposed hiding and hanging out at the ancestral home of my stepmom as this area was seen as safer compared to the more open and exposed environment of our home in the heart of Bubulo town. Eventually, we soon made it back home once the feeling of insecurity subsided. This memory remains fresh almost 40 years later.

I have come of age under Museveni’s rulership. This is personal. I was five when Museveni captured power in 1986. Today, my youngest son is five and I try to impress upon him and his elder brothers that we are Ugandans who should love our country and aspire to contribute to its future.

This message though has increasingly become a hard sale and stale to especially successive cohorts of young Ugandans. The idea of a Ugandan identity and its worthiness is today far more alien to me than it was in 1986. I believe it is even more distant to younger Ugandans born after 1986.

If Mr Museveni was unable to deliver the fundamental and revolutionary change he promised in 1986, at a minimum he would have granted Uganda the chance for modest reform and continuity through peaceful and predictable transfer of power.

As it is today, we are gasping at the breath-taking Twitter comments of Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has offended every military rule and so flagrantly violated the Constitution in ways no one has ever done yet he is somehow supposed to be the person anointed to move Uganda forward, taking over from his father.

For a Ugandan keen and curious about the future of the country, there is something jarring about the Twitter conduct of someone who has grown up in State House, is a four-star army general and has declared he wants to become president of Uganda.

It is as tragic as they come, a subject to which I will return next week!