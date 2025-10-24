Is poverty a tool for power and political control?

Is poverty in Uganda merely a developmental challenge, or is it also a political instrument? Elites who hold power often manipulate poverty through rhetoric, patronage, selective policy implementation, and institutional control to maintain dominance. Politicians preserve power by fostering dependency, managing perceptions, and limiting dissent; poverty becomes one of the most potent levers of control.

Recent data shows poverty remains widespread, state capacity is stretched, and elite capture of resources is common, creating conditions ripe for manipulation.









Corruption further undermines efforts: leakages in procurement, public works, and transfers cost Uganda over $1 billion annually, weakening poverty-reduction outcomes (this is a frequently cited estimate in public discussions). Programmes intended to reduce poverty face criticisms for selective and uneven implementation.

There is an observable pattern: many anti-poverty policies are launched during or near political campaigns, often with much fanfare, and later frameworks, oversight, or structure follow, if at all. Despite this, gaps remain: household-level data collection was only ~79.93 percent complete; many parish priorities had not been identified in over 100 local governments; thousands of Saccos remain unlicensed or not fully compliant.

Historically, cooperatives and Saccos (savings and credit cooperative societies) played strong roles in community poverty alleviation through collective bargaining, credit, subsidies, and civic empowerment. They provided financial services, enabled farmers to aggregate produce, reduced dependence on predatory middlemen, and fostered local decision-making.

Recent evidence suggests that these cooperative structures are being undermined: Under PDM, there are over 10,500 Saccos meant to be supported by the Parish Revolving Fund, yet many remain unlicensed, non-compliant with legal frameworks, or lacking capacity. The failure to integrate cooperative oversight, licensing, member training, and consistent support has weakened their ability to function as independent agents of poverty alleviation.

Without legal compliance and strong regulation, Saccos risk becoming mere conduits of top-down political programmes rather than grassroots economic institutions. Politicians often frame poverty as resulting from personal ignorance or lack of effort, rather than structural constraints. This rhetoric supports control: Leaders argue that poverty can be overcome through these poverty alleviation strategies, commercial agriculture, or adopting prescribed guidance. The message: tools are provided; success depends on citizen initiative. These narrative shifts blame to individuals when programmes underperform, masking weaknesses in implementation, oversight, or policy design.

Opposition leaders and civil society actors challenge the dominant narrative, exposing corruption, inequality, and selective delivery. MP Lutamaguzi Ssemakula has dismissed PDM as “political rhetoric ahead of 2026, and a failure. These dynamics align with the notion of poverty being used for political control: ependency is cultivated, moral narratives deflect systemic accountability, and cooperatives, once enablers, are weakened when oversight is compromised.

By labelling poverty as ignorance or moral weakness, power elites deflect responsibility from structural failures such as misgovernance, corruption, or unequal access to public goods. Funds intended for poverty alleviation are often diverted, creating a system where poverty is perpetuated by the same structures that promise to relieve it. Weak oversight enables this capture. Economically vulnerable citizens are less likely to risk political expression.





James Tayebwa Bamwenda, PhD Candidate,