Is social media eroding our basic humanity?

Tiwo weeks ago, for personal and professional reasons, I indefinitely deactivated my Facebook account after using it consistently and continuously for 13 years.

I may or may not reactivate the account in the coming months. Facebook is an invaluable resource. It has tremendously eased communication, enabled easy access to vital information and made possible important social connections.

The internet, and especially social media, is by far the most consequential and revolutionary innovation in human history.

Consider today’s pandemic situation that has wrought unprecedented disruption. Without the internet, the fight against Covid-19 would have been far more difficult. Tracking and treating cases, sharing vital information across the globe and keep tabs on trends are all possible with the help of the internet.

Yet the same internet, particularly social media and digital technology as a whole, has contributed to compounding the fight against Covid-19 with quick proliferation of disinformation, misinformation and utter falsehoods.

All sorts of outlandish conspiracies and made up stories move around the web so effortlessly and rapidly, making harder the work of public health officials and organisations at the frontlines of combating a deadly virus.

Just as the internet has made possible all sorts of positive and progressive innovations in business and work activities, the negative and deleterious uses of the same resource are unlimited.

Tech savvy young people are breaking ground in innovating apps that simplify and ease many activities in the workplace, business and everyday life, but so are charlatans using a free forum like Facebook to peddle toxic and incendiary rhetoric.

Facebook has recently been in the news for two major ground-shaking stories. First, an outage blacked out Facebook and WhatsApp, two apps that millions around the world depend on for official transactions, business activities and a range of essential communication affecting people’s livelihoods.

The outage lasted only hours but the damage and effect on people’s work, business activities and livelihoods must have been enormous. And those addicted to using the two apps must have had a tentative feeling of imprisonment, which brings me to the second major story – the ugly and dangerous side of Facebook and its other platform, Instagram.

It has been revealed that Facebook’s business model is to use algorithms that drive people into addictive consumption of certain lopsided but highly appealing cache of information and images that negatively affect the mental health of especially young people.

The algorithms also select and bombard one with information they will like and that makes them more engaged and enraged. The model is one of hooking people and getting them to spend as much time on the platform, and the best way to do so is get them stuff that emotively fires them up.

A former Facebook employee turned whistle-blower testified before the United States Senate, providing a compelling and chilling account of how the tech giant company rakes in millions of dollars in revenue by having its platforms unlimitedly spread information and images that get people riled up. That is not all.



Perhaps even more insidious and for the long term, social medial platforms like Facebook (not sure about WhatsApp since I have never joined it) are eroding the basic ethos and norms of humanity. It’s increasingly hard for many of us to stick to common decency including listening as to learn and refraining from rushed judgement.

With everyone claiming to be experts on everything, hubris and egos are getting the better of us. People who otherwise would be guarded and measured in real life now are quick to fire off ad hominems conveniently under a keyboard or touchscreen of their smart gadget.

The quest for likes and retweets to quench our emotional cravings now lead people to make fiery and salacious posts so as to attract attention and drive traffic, which is precisely Facebook’s business model.

In Uganda, we now have all stripes of self-declared ‘bloggers’, many quite blithely unaware of what in fact blogging means and who are pitifully uninformed on many basic facts and issues, but are nevertheless at large shaping and influencing other people’s thinking and worldview.

Reasoned argument, forming positions and arriving at conclusions using properly assembled evidence or logical argumentation is not quite what much of social media advances because such procedure and modus operandi do not drive online traffic.

Where do we go from where we stand now? Social media and the internet as a whole is a powerful force for a lot of good, no doubt. But as I have argued here before, being conscious of the ugly, dark and dangerous side is critical. Also, the sooner the world moves away from relying on one or two larger-than-life platforms like Facebook, and into a more diversified and regulated system, the better.

