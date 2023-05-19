Is the British monarch relevant to Ugandans?

The first time I heard ‘British trained’ as a byword for thoroughness and professionalism was from my father. His English was lacking; very lacking to say the least. Yet he always wanted to spice his common speech with English things. In one of my school’s Parents Teachers Association meetings, he (a very compulsive speaker, I must say) wanted to boast that he was “British trained” soldier but ended up saying “he was British traininged”. So, when I speak or write (in) English, it is not because I am in love with the English language or the King of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. No, I am just doing some atonement for (actually avenging) my father’s “British traininged” blooper.

Which brings us to the question: Is the British monarch still relevant to Ugandans?

The Guardian, a British publication, called me and asked what I thought was a funny question: Do Ugandans love the British Monarch? I told them it was not about loving. It is about relatability. Plus: There is what I call BICA (British International Cultural Architecture) in the form of BBC, the English Premier Football League, the British Council etc.

And when we were growing up, there was British Aid. Before the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) became the Uganda Management Institute (UMI), it had a partnership with Birmingham University (or some such other UK university).

And because not all Ugandans would relate with the government to government relations, the British then ‘invented’ English Premier Football League. With this one, even us the unwashed of Kawempe were brought into the British orbit. There is a very high interest in English Football and a corresponding interest in the English team in international matches. It is not uncommon for an ordinary Johnny in Kawempe to support Bungereza (England) in international football matches. Or another saying nze ndi Mungereza (I am England) to express support for the English National Football Team.

The coronation of King Charles was watched worldwide. Even I, the famous Witch of Kiburara, did. I watched from my shrine in Kiburara 400km from Kampala. And did the British put up a show of it? They did. There was grandeur, pomp, pageantry funnelling into typical British cultural projection to the urbi et orbi (city and world).

And then the British nationals world had their parties or receptions. On Thursday May 11, Ms Kate Eirey, MBE, the British high commissioner to Kampala, threw another bash at her residence in Nakasero Hill.

I was honoured with an invite by the high commissioner. But I was unable to attend the reception. But how I wish my late father could have attended this party (or in the minimum anything British). I would have trained him to say “British trained” not “British traininged”. This brings us to another level of relatability between Ugandans and the British (government and people). There are still people who glorify the time when the British were overlords in Uganda. My father was one such Ugandan.

British diplomats always express a subtle feeling of discomfiture whenever the colonial heritage of their country is talked about. Oh yes, they shy even when one glorifies the colonial period (like my father was wont to).

The time of empires is clearly behind the the British people and government. The transition, like in many phenomena, is not easy. But it would be difficult to ignore the British. With a constitutional monarch, they are assured of soft diplomacy associated with ceremonial positions.

Next time the British high commissioner organises another party, I will attend. Honni Soit Qui Mal y Pense (Perish he who thinks I should not)