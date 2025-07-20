Is Uganda a republic or a democracy?

We have often seen leaders elected into office to serve as representatives working in pre-established, rule-bound institutions such as Parliament. Democracy got them there. But how they go about the business of legislation is through balancing interests, and thus acting as restraints on democracy. This is a government of laws, not men. This is a republic.

While there is overlap, democracies and republics are different. Democracy is derived from the people. A republic derives its authority from adherence to the mechanisms of the Constitution. Uganda, over the years, has settled into both. The people are sovereign, the Constitution supreme.

There is a democratic-republican metric in how we use the voice of the people to delegate the governing task to a few, in order to regulate the many. The extent to which a republic is democratic is shown in how it emphasises minority rule over majority decisions.

Alternately, the extent to which a democracy is a republic depends on the extent to which such delegated power is shared through popular election and the composition of the government. This may blur the lines between the two concepts, as they may both depend on the people and act in concert to allow for a government of the people.

Since they interpenetrate, it is easy to emphasise one and de-emphasise the other while retaining the impression of conceptual parity.

The president may extoll the virtues of a republic when he wishes to remind Buganda that its monarchical sentiment is inimical to what the country stands for. Even if what Uganda stands for is not what Buganda seeks. However, the President will front the importance of what the people say when it is electorally expedient.

In short, when it comes to government, the President picks and chooses when Uganda should show its democratic credentials or stick its republican colours to the mast. We thus have an either/or approach to governance.

Which is why we sometimes seem neither here nor there when it comes to crystallising policies that reflect the commonweal. Things are not helped when we look to the West for guidance on democracy. You know, the original symbol of fascism in Italy under Benito Mussolini was the fasces.

This is an ancient Imperial Roman symbol of power carried by lictors in front of magistrates; a bundle of sticks featuring an axe, indicating the power over life and death.

In the US Congress, the fasces appears on the House rostrum, symbolising the strength of the union of states. Furthermore, fascism is characterised by extreme nationalism, authoritarianism, and the suppression of political opposition.

Haven’t we witnessed the strength of America, undergirded by the fasces-borne unity of its states, used to undermine democracy and democracies everywhere? Is this the country attempting to make us less fascist and more democratic? Whether or not we remain a republic is immaterial.

America views us as a zone of influence and not as a country. That is why we must be left to our own devices when it comes to governance. After all, governance is based on our shared vital interests. So, how would a foreign country, which has its own interests that do not jibe with ours, solve our problems? It is nice that we have a hybrid approach to government.

We don’t have to be a republic or a democracy; the two are mutually inclusive. Especially if we have a people’s republic, not a democratic one. This way, the people have the democratic right to reject democracy and republic.

To opt for a system self-contained by its reference to Ugandans, when searching for solutions in the process of finding Ugandan solutions.

Phillip Matogo is a professional copywriter.



