Is Uganda ready for Islamic Banking?

On September 8, the Bank of Uganda issued the very first Islamic banking license in Uganda to Salaam Bank Uganda, a subsidiary of a Djibouti-based bank. This has left questions about the likely impact of this new banking system on the country’s financial sector, and the potential benefits or detriments that might come with it.

Islamic banking and Islamic finance operate under five principles of the Islamic faith that include the prohibition of riba or interest, the prohibition of gharar or deceitful transactions, maysir that prohibits speculation or gambling, and the insistence that all funding should be backed by tangible assets and limits investment to halal activities or lawful activities.

The most unique aspect of this kind of banking is the nature of the relationship between customers and the bank. In conventional banking, the relationship is that of a bank and borrower or depositor, while in Islamic banking, the relationship is that of a bank and a partner. The system, despite the Islamic connotation, doesn’t segregate according to faith but aims to lift people out of economic difficulty and poverty, establish economic ethics by spiritual values, encourage lending to individuals without assets, and channel savings into productive sectors, as well as share profits and losses.

This is not the first time Uganda has attempted Islamic banking, its implementation has stalled since 2016 due to the requirement of having a fully operationalised Shari’ah Advisory Council, which just like any council, is meant to oversee and advise financial institutions on compliance with the Shari’ah laws. Due to the failure of BoU to identify competent individuals to run the council, the requirement has been scrapped off benchmarking from countries that operate Islamic banks successfully without it.

Uganda is the last in the EAC to implement the Islamic Banking system after it was adopted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda in 2008. However, most banks in these countries operate the system through an Islamic window, which means part of a conventional bank offers Islamic services. Islamic finance is considered a stable financing system capable of promoting growth and creating long-term employment as seen in the fast-paced development of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region countries like Saudia Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

Islamic banking comes at a time when most banks are losing popularity among the masses due to alleged fraudulent practices that have seen several individuals lose trust in them and now with the assertion of the bill by the President, we hope to see several institutions and individuals joining this Shari’ah-compliant banking. This system, however, may speak more to the Ugandan Islamic community, which unfortunately comprises only 14 percent of the population, according to the 2014 population census.

Despite this, Islamic banking is likely to cause changes in Uganda’s financial sector. For instance, because of competition, conventional banks may react by setting up Islamic windows to avoid losing clients to their Islamic counterparts, an alternative they might not fully understand, resulting in financial crises. Also, Islamic banks might have to find mechanisms for absorbing the losses that could blow up their non-performing loan portfolios. In addition, Islamic banks are likely to face operational challenges like liquidity problems emanating from the losses and the inability to secure loans from the central bank since they are interest-based thus hindering their operations.

To, however, unveil the query of whether Uganda is ready for Islamic banking, I would like to believe that this is going to be a trial-and-error process thus we can never be ready until we start. Much as Islamic banking is likely to face several obstacles, it will provide an alternative banking system for Ugandans that will push innovation and transparency and restore confidence in Uganda’s banking sector. BoU should keep a closer look to backstop any unforeseen circumstances.