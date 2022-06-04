Is UK telling us African varsities are third-rate?

All university degrees matter, but it seems degrees from some universities, at least in the eyes of one country, matter much more than others.

We see this in the High Potential Individual visa, a new scheme introduced by the British government to allow graduates from the world’s top 50 universities to come to Britain and work for two or three years.

ALSO READ: Is university education relevant?

Graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree (conferred during the past five years) will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD holders can apply for a three-year visa. They do not have to have proof of a job offer and can switch to other long-term employment visas if they meet the eligibility requirements.

British officials have said they are trying to attract the “brightest and best” to work in Britain. It is curious that none of the 50 universities is from Africa, which has more than 1,200 universities, according to Statista. Even the University of Cape Town, widely regarded as the continent’s best, did not make the list.

A university is eligible if it appears in the top 50 rankings of at least two of the following: Times Higher Education world university rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings, or the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

ALSO READ: How Makerere failed in its attempts to become university

The Times Higher Education world university rankings are based on teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings use the following metrics: academic reputation (which accounts for 40 per cent), employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

The rankings have been faulted, with critics saying that they favour well-established universities in the developed, English-speaking world, which get generous grants for research and have financial capacity to hire top-notch academics.

While many would agree with this view, it does not apply to some universities in South Africa, Africa’s richest country until recently.

South Africa’s top universities are included in the rankings, but they do not fare well. For example, the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch were ranked 226th and 482nd respectively in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings for 2022.

The takeaway from this seemingly discriminatory visa scheme is that African universities, their limited budgets notwithstanding, need to do more to get to the top — or introduce their own metrics.

In the 1960s, universities such as Makerere and Ibadan were highly rated. Makerere was called the ‘Harvard of Africa’.

Today, public and private universities in some African countries make headlines over scandals ranging from sexual harassment by lecturers to sex for good grades.

The BBC has reported sexual harassment at prestigious universities in Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria. In 2018, images of a Makerere lecturer’s face sandwiched between the thighs of a female student were all over social media.

A lecturer who has time for sexually harassing students would struggle to work at a university that is required to publish more than 1,000 relevant publications over five years, and more than 150 relevant publications in any single year — a condition for inclusion in the rankings.

There are issues over quality even for those who graduate. In 2016, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, said in a newspaper interview that students graduating from the medical school of one private university could not write clinical notes.

In 2013, the National Council for Higher Education cancelled all 66 doctorates awarded by Kampala International University in the previous two years. The council said they did not meet required academic standards.