Israel’s ‘bombing’ of West’s human rights hegemony

For nearly two years now, Gaza, a densely populated small strip of land, has been under relentless bombing by the mighty Israeli military. Nearly every day, there are reports of dozens killed, either by bombings, euphemistically called ‘air strikes’, or direct gunfire on civilians, including at food distribution sites. Israel bars journalists from freely entering and reporting from Gaza, so it is possible we do not know the full extent of what has been happening. But even with a near media blackout, the outside world still gets to see, sometimes in real time, the unspeakable scale of suffering and dehumanisation Palestinians in Gaza are subjected to. It is all in the name of fighting to defeat a terrorist organisation called Hamas.

The Western media simplistically rehashes the origin of the war in Gaza as October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on Israel, which reportedly resulted in more than 1,200 Israeli deaths and hundreds of hostages dragged across into the Gaza Strip. Hamas’s cold-blooded murder of innocent Israelis is despicable and must be strongly condemned. But the war on Palestine did not begin in October 2023 after the Hamas attacks; the war on Palestinians started in 1917 with the famous Balfour Declaration in Britain! To not recognise this is both a historical and a deliberate concealing of the humiliation and inhumanity Palestinians have endured for more than 100 years.

What is more, what happened on October 2023 couldn’t have meant a carte blanche for Israel to pursue a campaign of mass killings through relentless and indiscriminate bombings of everything that can be bombed, including hospitals, schools, refugee camps and any structure adjudged to have, or even merely adjacent to, alleged Hamas militants. There is now growing consensus even among hitherto circles and sections of Western publics otherwise sympathetic to Israel that the killings in Gaza are genocidal. Credible allegations also point to the deliberate use of hunger and starvation as a weapon of war and collective punishment against Palestinians.

These and other allegations of blatant violations of basic humanitarian principles and flagrant disregard of international law have become from even among sections of Israeli society, media and intellectuals. In addition, former high-ranking US government officials have openly conceded that Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza. In Israel, there have been countless public protests against the war campaign. Retired Israeli army Generals and former senior government officials have bluntly condemned the war. On its part, the Israeli government remains unfazed, repeatedly switching gears and accelerating on the warpath to no end. The stated goal is to ‘destroy’ Hamas, ostensibly at any cost, including annihilating all Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Critics of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have noted his determination to stay in endless war for his own security and political survival. Without Israel at active war, Netanyahu’s government will fall at once, he won’t win re-election, and ultimately it is believed he will end up in prison on crimes he has already been domestically indicted. Worse, Netanyahu leads a government that includes extremist figures who have openly expressed inflammatory rhetoric, voicing explicit intentions of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians as to be sanctioned by countries like Britain. Some Western governments have issued half-hearted criticisms of Israel, but not a single bold and concrete step to stop Netanyahu and his reactionary government from the continued slaughter of Palestinians.

Quite to the contrary, the same countries that ‘express concern’ or claim to be ‘appalled’ are active funders of Israeli’s war machine. Worse is the silent complicity of governments in the region! The war in Gaza is not new. As noted above, the project to occupy Palestine and perpetually oppress Palestinians started in 1917. But happening in today’s digital era, with images of carpet bombings all over the web and on television screens makes the current phase particularly reprehensible. In the early weeks of the bombing campaign in late 2023, the BBC estimated that every day, the Israeli military dropped more than 600 bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds (900kgs).

Nearly two years later, the bombing goes on. No regard for international law governing armed conflict, no respect for international humanitarian law. Journalists and aid workers are bombed or shot dead just as Palestinian civilians. In all this, Israel has succeeded in ‘bombing’ the West’s claim to humanitarianism. Since at least the Second World War, Western civil societies, governments, the media, and even academia have occupied a hegemonic position as promoters and defenders of fundamental freedoms, human rights, and humanitarian principles around the world.

Perhaps well-meaning and with good intentions, but that status has been shattered in Gaza. Israel’s impunity in Gaza is arguably a death knell for the West’s moral high ground and ‘saviour’ status. Going forward, it will be nearly impossible for Western diplomats, politicians, journalists, human rights activists, and others, often patronising and paternalistic, to speak to audiences in Africa, Asia, and Latin America about respect for human rights. The moral gravitas and authority are no more, I think!



