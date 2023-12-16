Issues at hand as DRC voters go to the polls

On Wednesday, December 20, almost 40 million of voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will go to the polls to elect a president with incumbent, Felix Tshisekedi, seeking a second term as head of state of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest country.

Elections will be held on the same day for 500 members of the national assembly, members of 26 provincial assemblies and some communes, or municipal councils.

The election will be keenly watched by observers from near and far because DRC with a population of more than 100 million people is blessed with enormous natural resources. For example, 70 percent of the world’s reserves of coltan, a precious mineral used to manufacture mobile telephones, and 30 percent of the world’s diamonds, plus vast quantities of bauxite, cobalt and copper, are located in DRC. Most of the minerals are found in eastern DRC which has been devastated by conflict since the 1960s.

There are 22 candidates contesting for the coveted position of chef d’etat (head of state) of DRC. The frontrunners are president Tshisekedi; Martin Fayulu, who officially came second in the 2018 presidential elections, but according to many observers was the winner; Moise Katumbi, a prosperous businessman who was governor of Katanga Province and proprietor of TP Mazembe football club; and Dr Dennis Mukwege, winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace prize.

There are only two female candidates, namely Ms Marie-Josee Ifoku Mputa and Ms Joelle Bille.



Unlike Uganda, DR Congo had a peaceful transfer of power for the first time in 2018 and if the forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible, this will be the second time for DRC to experience another peaceful and orderly transfer of power since independence on June 30, 1960.

Issues at hand

The DRC general election is taking place at a very difficult time for our neighbour to the west and partner state of the East African Community (EAC). For the vast majority of Congolese people living in abject poverty, high cost of living, lack of affordable healthcare and lack of good schools for children are the primary issues of concern.

At the national level, political instability and insecurity has drained the resources and energy of the DRC. Conflict has been raging in eastern DRC provinces of North Kivu and Ituri for many years between the national army and assorted rebel groups such as M23, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Codeco.

Tshisekedi has accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels. The conflict has caused outflow of thousands of refugees to Uganda and elsewhere in the region and displaced almost seven million people. According to the UN, 28 percent of the population of North Kivu has been displaced while 39 percent from Ituri have been forced to flee to IDP camps. About five million people have died as a result of the conflict.

The mission of DRC’s 15-member Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) is to “guarantee free and democratic elections”, but opposition political parties have accused Denis Kadima, the head of CENI, of being too close to the DRC government. The fact that president Tshisekedi and Kadima come from the same ethnic group explains the lack of trust in CENI.

The EU observer mission has pulled out of the election after it failed to reach a mutually acceptable agreement with the DRC government. The African Union and EAC are expected to deploy observer missions.

The new president will be sworn in on January 20, 2024. I wish the people of DR Congo free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.