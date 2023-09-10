Issues before 78th UN General Assembly

The 78th regular session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) convened at United Nations headquarters, New York, on September 5.

The theme for UNGA 78 is: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

The General Assembly is the main organ for all 193 member states of the United Nations. It is the equivalent of a world parliament and, unlike the UN Security Council, the assembly operates on the basis of the principle of the sovereign equality of states.

I am advised that Uganda’s delegation to UNGA 78 will be led by Gen Jeje Odongo, the minister of Foreign Affairs.

UNGA 78 has an agenda consisting of 174 items which will be considered by delegates at the plenary and six main committees of the UN General Assembly.

Prior to the meetings of the main committees, heads of state and government, foreign ministers and other heads of delegations will hold a debate in the plenary, from September 19-26, on a wide range of global and regional issues of interest to the international community.

Several high-level meetings have been scheduled to take place during the week of the general debate and these include, an SDG Summit (September 18-19) to review implementation of Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions required to achieve SDGs by 2030.

A high-level dialogue on financing for development which takes place on September 20 will provide political leadership on the implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda adopted in 2015 as a global framework for funding sustainable development. Delegates will identify progress and emerging challenges and mobilise further action.

On the same day, the UN Secretary General will convene the Climate Ambition Summit to accelerate action by governments, private sector and CSOs on climate change and global warming, two serious problems facing the world.

A report on the first Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, from September 4-6, will be submitted to UNGA 78 for consideration and appropriate action.

The president of UNGA 78, in collaboration with WHO will hold a one-day summit to adopt a political declaration to mobilise political will at national, regional and international levels for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

On September 21, a preparatory ministerial meeting for the “Summit of the Future” will take place.

This once in a generation conference will provide a golden opportunity to enhance global cooperation to deal effectively with critical challenges, address gaps in global governance, reaffirm existing commitments to SDGs and United Nations charter and make the multilateral system better equipped to impact positively on the lives of the peoples of the world.

Another high-level meeting taking place on September 22 will address the fight against tuberculosis.

For Uganda, the key issues on the agenda of UNGA 78 include promotion of sustained economic growth and sustainable economic development; implementation of measures for eradication of poverty; food security and nutrition; development of Africa; promotion of human rights; advancement of women; addressing root causes of conflicts in Africa with a view to promote lasting solutions and durable peace in African countries, such as, Burkina Faso, Chad, DR Congo, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Somalia and Sudan; measures and proposals for United Nations reform; maintenance of international peace and security. I wish UNGA 78 fruitful and successful deliberations.