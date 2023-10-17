Issues that may derail the Parish Revolving Fund

Since the inception of Parish Development Model (PDM) in 2022, the Government has prioritized pillar three (financial inclusion) of the programme. The interventions under this pillar are intended to promote savings and investment by households in activities with the potential for generating a production surplus. The specific interventions include the establishment and capitalisation of the Parish Revolving Fund to be distributed through the PDM SACCOs.

The Parish Revolving Fund is more inclusive than existing initiatives because it caters for all interest groups in a parish including 30 percent women, 30 percent youth, 10 percent persons with disabilities, 10 percent to the elderly and lastly 20 percent to men and others that do not fall in the categories.

Its credit has a lower interest rate than that of existing initiatives. Loans from the Parish Revolving Fund will have an interest rate of six percent. It does not require collateral which has always constrained people from accessing loans from financial institutions.

But like many of its predecessors such as the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Programme (UWEP), which had revolving funds components, the Parish Revolving Fund risks missing its intended objectives if some of the gaps are left unaddressed.

First, the current distribution plan of an equal amount of money per parish is inequitable given the difference in sizes of the parishes: At its inception in FY 2021/22, each parish was allocated Shs 17 million per 10,954 parishes. This was increased to shs 100 million in FY 2022/23 as a revolving fund reserved for the purchase of agricultural inputs by households still in subsistence farming practices. While distributing these funds, consideration is not made for the number of households within each parish. This is likely to see many less populated parishes receive larger allocations compared to those with more households. Leaving out such key criteria could see less populated areas benefit more, rendering the distribution inequitable.

Second, it was envisaged that the funds allocated to the Fund belong to the residents of the parish and will be managed by a specialised financial institution (parish Sacco) that is supervised by a regulator.

To this effect, funds are channeled directly to the Saccos. However, some of the parishes do not have Saccos. Even where they exist, there is lack of guidance on how funds should be managed and utilized. The Auditor General Report of December 2022, noted that only 8,703 SACCOs had received funds, while 1,502 SACCOs in 70 local governments did not receive any funding.

This implies that the recovery might be hard due to lack of streamlined financial institutions to manage such funds.

In the same report, there are concerns about underutilization of monies allocated to the Fund. This is a clear indication that funds were disbursed to the implementing entities without adequate preparedness.

Furthermore, the fund is tagged to 18 priority agricultural commodities in a bid to meet the country’s food security and industrialization agenda. It is envisioned that the revolving fund will be self-sustaining in the long term with earlier borrowers eventually returning loan funds along with interest to lend out to other beneficiaries. However, agricultural borrowers are prone to shocks such as climatic and weather shocks that could make it hard for beneficiaries to pay and eventual recovery difficult.

Much as the maximum duration for the recovery of funds is three years, previous programmes failed to revolve recovered funds. There is therefore a risk that the Fund might face similar challenges, which may hinder the achievement of its objectives.

The implementation gaps in the Fund exposes the programme to the risks of failures in loan recovery. There is need for adequate data on parish sizes to enable better targeting than providing Shs 100 million per parish. This could be captured through the recent Parish Community Information Systems. The failure to consider the number of households per parish will further widen regional development imbalances.

The Ministry of Local Government should work with Uganda Bureau of Statistics to support data collection efforts at the parish level. Such disaggregated data should guide any new regional allocations in the years that follow. A clear database will enable transparency, better targeting, and value for money. This data should form a critical basis upon which the population to receive the funds should be profiled to identify who qualifies as a beneficiary for this intervention.