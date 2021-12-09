It can’t always be a ‘we either win or they lose’ situation for Uganda

We visited friends this week and found Rita watching the action thriller series, ‘Designated Survivor.’ Kiefer Sutherland – you might also know him as ‘Jack Bauer’ from the action series, 24 – stars as President Thomas Kirkman.

Apparently, (at least based on the internet) the President of the United States chooses one member of his cabinet, who is then hidden away in some undisclosed secure location, waiting to take charge of the country should mass catastrophe strike and decimate the entire line of succession. The practice is common for occasions such as the State of the Union address and the Presidential inaugurations.

This is obviously something you might not relate to if you are reading this and are from a country where it is not clear what would happen if your president were to unceremoniously vacate office. Or a country where there is a line of succession but it is also not there.

Kirkman had been serving as the US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, when he was chosen as the Designated Survivor. It is, presumably, an insignificant posting especially if you consider that even you might not be able to name his (real life) Ugandan equivalent off the top of your head. As fate would have it, an explosion kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession and he has to take over. He is, for all intents and purposes, unqualified for the job. Again, I would provide a good example of what this would look like in our case but if you don’t get it, forget about it.

In one of the episodes that we ended up staying to watch – because Rita somehow always has food – a wildfire engulfs vast miles of forestland and it becomes apparent that residents must be evacuated or they will get barbecued. But this one group of religious zealots will not budge because one of their members has a daughter in hospital who is due for lifesaving surgery. The problem is the group doesn’t believe in blood transfusion and if the child isn’t released, they are willing to get charred. Queue lengthy negotiations and lots of legal and biblical back and forth that eventually found a middle ground where everyone won. We all marveled at the complexity of the situation, agreeing that such a negotiated end – where everyone came out unscathed – was unlikely to happen in our context. After all, we have witnessed, continually, how stand-offs between government and its people usually and quickly get elevated from talking to shouting to battered and bleeding heads, broken limbs and sometimes, to tombstones.

Medical doctors are currently on strike over some yet-again unmet demands. You can expect that teachers will announce theirs just around the reopening of schools in January. Business people too, against the insatiable taxman. But those are a staple on our annual calendar so nobody ever gets taken by surprise anymore. The impasse we are about to have soon is likely to be over vaccination.

You might have read that the Ministry of Finance has passed an edict to lock unvaccinated people out of its premises. The Ministry of Health had already led the way – and you can understand the logic. Ramping up vaccination is the surest way for us to deal with the Coronavirus and get things back to normal – whatever that means. But you are not going to get those numbers if you lock people out of accessing public services – which they actually pay for.

Blackmailing and forcing people to vaccinate is likely to have those in opposition and the skeptics digging in on their positions. Also, the demand for proof of vaccination is about to get business booming at Nasser Road – if you know what I mean.

There has got to be a way for things to work without threats and ultimatums. We saw what happened when Buganda kingdom rallied its subjects to show up in Bulange and get vaccinated a few weekends ago. Why aren’t we working with all the other traditional institutions to do the same? Why aren’t your favorite traditional healers influencing for the Ministry of Health? Pastors? Musicians? Politicians in government and the opposition?

I recognize the folly of using fiction to make real-life arguments but if we think hard, we might find that a lot of the deadlocks we suffer through can have winners on both ends of the spectrum.