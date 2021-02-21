It is a hard season to celebrate anything

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

The week kicked off under the warm glow of Valentine’s Day, for the lucky ones who happened to have someone or something to celebrate. For many, this year’s was a hard one to celebrate. You had to be very careful how you were seen to celebrate, especially if you are a certain type of political figure or if you work in security.

Social media was switched back on just in time for those who wished to tweet about lunch or dinner on Valentine’s Day but you were more likely to get stoned for having bread to break while other people are languishing in jail.

I read with interest and later trepidation, the comments on the thread of a tweet where a poster was getting cyber-stoned and being hit with rotten eggs for having a good, happy life while others are miserable or not around to enjoy it.

It seems the future long-feared has now arrived. The haves now have to contend with a whole lot of angry have-nots, whose problem is not just the absence of food but the clobbering and the absence of life, which is being ruthlessly grabbed by we do not know who.

This situation resembles one of those told about in the sordid tales you hear after dark, around the dim glow of a fire in the dead of night. As you look over your shoulder warily, fearing gremlins and goblins, the tale begins.

Once upon a time, there lived a rich man who seemed to already have everything, except that he wanted more. He wanted more wealth and he wanted it to last forever so that his descendants would never be poor, for thousands of years, forever and ever.

The rich man looked around for someone who could work the spell to deliver this desire but it was a Herculean task and when one man was eventually found who promised to work the magic, there was a problem.

The man, a wizard, was in cahoots with the devil himself. Now, if you have heard those stories, you know that the devil is a very exacting overlord. He will bring the world to your feet but he will also ask for a heavy price, one that is almost impossible to pay, but not for the desperate.

Long story short, desperate man accepts the terms and conditions stipulated by the Devil’s disciple and for a good many years, all is well.

The man’s wealth multiplies and life could not be better. Until the master comes to collect. And with the evil one, there is no defaulting and often there is blood to pay. After the man has done the sordid deed and given up the blood of his beloved, you would think that it would be over but that is not the case, for once you start, the paying never ends.

The price just gets steeper. If the sacrifice was so that a wealthy man would get even wealthier, he gets the money but then he also has to deal with the demons that won’t let him sleep. They keep poking him to wake up and work, after all it is wealth he was looking for, was it not?

The story above bears similarities to the social media Valentine’s turned bloody, that we witnessed this week.

If this anguish persists until Christmas, there is a good chance that some people will have to throw their bashes and gloat about their celebrations in secret or else choke on the bile of the angry masses who have nothing to celebrate.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com