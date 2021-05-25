It is Africa Day - we ought to celebrate regardless of immense pending work

By Raymond Mugisha More by this Author

Thirty years ago, there were title excerpts about African boys, delivered in lessons in Social Studies classes in mid Primary school in Uganda. Iga of Uganda, Kamau of Kenya, and Adebu of Nigeria were some of the stories about African boys, in the context of the communities that groomed them. They offered peeks into the socio-cultural settings of African communities. They offered my earliest brush with Pan-African feelings, faint and brief as it was. By the time I had done a further seven years of school, I could visualize what was happening in the Canadian Prairies and the Rhinelands, and close to nothing in neighboring Kenya. For that, I carry a sense of having been cheated.

25th May 2021 is Africa Day. On this date, fifty eight years ago, the Organisation of African Unity was formed by Africa’s founding fathers. I wish there was resounding drumming in every corner of our continent on this day. It pains though that many an average African will not know about this day. Some will argue that due to the challenges the continent faces, there is no value in celebrating such a day. It is a common practice for our people to live in the present moment and shun the searching of our foundations as a continent.

We place little premium on our heritage. We hope that only the present is enough to form the foundation for the future we yearn for. The wise counsel of our gone forefathers is lost in the fatigue of striving for survival in today’s world. Sometimes, for all the troubles on the continent, we blame those forefathers, and graduate the blame to those that stepped in their shoes. The weight of our today’s burdens robs us of sight of the connectivity of our past, present and future as the African race.

As I stare through a hotel window into the expanse of one African city (Nairobi) on the eve of this year’s Africa Day, I am filled with pride that it is easier for me to live a nearly an uninterrupted lifestyle here, away from home, than it was sixteen years when I was first here. Advances in technology have seen to that, but also a lot of the inter-country bureaucracy has been deliberately thinned out. Founded 122 years ago, this city tells a story of an African race on the move. Economic activity threatens to burst the confines of the city at the seams. This city is not a lone one. The fifteen fastest growing cities in the world are in Africa. And this is a big deal even if our cities have problems to handle. The said problems can overshadow the opportunities coming along with them. We must take care that the opportunities in the package will not pass us by. Distant opportunity hunters from far off lands will come and distill the opportunities from the seeming problems and we then might be left to complain and fix more blame.

There is still the reality that as an African, I do not have liberty to visit every African city. In some instances, I would have to be advised to first transit through Europe before entering another city on African soil. It is even bureaucratic for me to gain access to many African cities. About two years ago, only fifteen countries in Africa would consider my nationality fit to visit their cities without acquiring a visa. With ongoing trade integration efforts on the continent, this should improve in a couple of years.





On this Africa Day, a couple of events are happening as commemoration of the day. For example, the African Union has organized a virtual celebration around the African Union’s theme of the year: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want”. Brand Africa will commemorate the day with a virtual event to unveil the leading brands in Africa and reflect on rebuilding our economy and driving brands that will accelerate intra-Africa trade. The UBA Banking Group similarly has an event on the day, focused on untapped potential in Africa and the development agenda of the continent. Accomplished personalities will speak to the continent on these virtual events. Whether these events will be generously attended remains to be seen. It is possible though that they will not even compete with the viewership of European football on the African continent. A 2011 survey indicated that 55 percent of Africans watched the European Premier League and 39 percent followed a European team. A mere ten percent of such an audience grasping interest in Pan-African development agenda would be a long stride.

