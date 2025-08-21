It is better to use your personal TIN to clear goods

The East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA) 2004 (as amended) provides for traders to use registered customs agents to declare goods. Choosing who your clearing agent will be at the discretion of the trader. Recognising that many small traders face challenges in filling entire containers, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) signed a memorandum of understanding with select customs agents; known as consolidators to support groupage cargo arrangement.

Groupage cargo is a shared container system that offers a practical and cost-effective solution, especially for small and medium-sized traders or enterprises.

It is essential to use only authorised consolidators as they are required to meet specific standards and can be held accountable if they breach these obligations.

However, sharing container space does not remove one ’s responsibility as a trader. While one may share container space, the goods remain personal property.

The consolidator must transfer the goods into your names, using your Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and you must declare your goods and pay taxes applicable using your personal TIN, as required by EACCMA 2004 (as amended). This is because as a registered taxpayer, it is your responsibility to ensure all applicable duties are paid using your own TIN. The TIN is a unique identifier that enables you to transact efficiently with URA.

Using your personal TIN gives you full visibility into your declarations and the taxes due. This control helps you avoid unexpected costs, delays and being conned by fraudsters. You are able to track progress of the declaration and receive notification should there be any amendment to your entry. When you rely on the TIN of a “container leader,” your goods are treated as part of a batch. You will have to wait for all other traders to meet their obligations before your goods are released. This potentially affects your cash flow and customer satisfaction. You are given a House Bill of lading which empowers you to own goods because it acts like a certificate of title.

Transactions under your TIN are accurately recorded. This simplifies tax audits, return filing, and supports valuation processes. It also makes you eligible for legal incentives such as exemptions, refunds, and waivers because benefits are tied directly to your TIN. Groupage cargo carries inherent risks. Other traders may under-declare, misclassify or import restricted items. These errors can result in penalties, seizures, or delays even if your goods are compliant. Using your own TIN therefore shields you from being held liable for others mistakes.

Clearing goods under your TIN signals a move toward formal business operations. It builds credibility with suppliers, financial institutions and government agencies opening doors to partnerships, credit access and national recognition. You are the master of your business. Turnaround time is critical, especially when money is involved. Using your personal TIN ensures seamless service, reduces risk, and positions your business for growth. Do not let convenience compromise your success. Use your personal TIN to clear your goods and unlock the full benefits of formal trade.

Ms Myra Ochwo, assistant commissioner of tax education, URA



