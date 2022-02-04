It is curtains down on ‘Bodanomics’

Last week, I told you about my appointment to the board of Monitor Publications Ltd. I guess that silver lining also had some unintended consequences, the most immediate of which is that this column will be no more for the duration of my appointment. That is because of the conflict of interest created by my new duties. So for now I must say adieu. But while I’m at it, I must say I enjoyed myself tremendously and would love to do it again when the opportunity arises.

What was this column about? That is a question that I have been asked many times and I guess it has no straight answer. What is obvious is that as an op-ed column it represented my take on economic and social issues (mostly) in our country, the Pearl of Africa. Inevitably, any analysis of these issues is always going to be tinged with the politics of the day.

Back then in 2016, I decided to name this column ‘bodanomics’, to symbolise the pyrrhic changes taking place in the structure of our economy. I noted that… economies evolve from being agrarian to industrialisation. From industrialisation, economies become sophisticated service-based engines. But we seemed to be bypassing the industrialisation phase and becoming a crudely service-based economy. The industrial jobs that should keep your average Byansi from riding a boda boda seem(ed) not to be materialising. Data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics show(ed) that industrial output was only 22.3 percent of total GDP in 2015. The lack of industrial grade jobs has(d) pushed many youth into a business that comes with a peculiar set of rules and mentality – a bodanomics mentality.

That was in October 2016. As I sign off, I must acknowledge that the economy has grown about tenfold (not 29 times as some would wish us to believe) since 1986, if you adjust for inflation. However, if you take into account the population increase and look at per capita incomes in current prices that growth is just about four times. There have been several improvements, both qualitative and quantitative in the economy and the standard of living enjoyed by some Ugandans. The journey to middle income status, however, remains constrained by many factors, including poor and erratic economic management, a deficit of democracy, low productivity and rent seeking. A lot of the gains we have achieved have been mainly driven by global advances rather than an internal impetus. As such, we remain one of the poorest countries in the world, despite being ‘gifted by nature’ and significantly resource endowed.

Uganda’s social vista on the other hand has been more varied and interesting. The demographic composition of our population has been changing very fast, especially because of the high birth rates and increasing life expectancy. With a total fertility rate of five live births per woman and a life expectancy of about 65 years, our population pyramid remains bottom heavy. High unemployment rates and, therefore, high dependency rates have increased inequity, even though more people had gotten out of poverty as the ‘gini coefficient’ showed. But many of those who had gotten out of poverty (even in the middle class) are one catastrophe away from falling back in the cesspit.

These lived realities made me wonder at the mentality that governed our decision making. I felt that the term ‘bodanomics’ could be extended to the dilemmas we face in decision-making. For me ‘bodanomics’ embodied the art of decision-making based on a boda boda (smallness) mentality and the normalisation of deviance. From the boda boda rider to the public official, our decision-making seems to be predicated on immediate self-gratification lack of regard for the country. As I sign out, I do wonder how much has changed. The French aptly say: plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (the more things change, the more they stay the same). Adieu dear readers. I am sure my replacement will keep the candle burning.