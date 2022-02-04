Prime

It is curtains down on ‘Bodanomics’

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

Adieu dear readers. I am sure my replacement will keep the candle burning 

Last week, I told you about my appointment to the board of Monitor Publications Ltd. I guess that silver lining also had some unintended consequences, the most immediate of which is that this column will be no more for the duration of my appointment. That is because of the conflict of interest created by my new duties. So for now I must say adieu. But while I’m at it, I must say I enjoyed myself tremendously and would love to do it again when the opportunity arises.

