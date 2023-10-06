It is easy to see why capital chicken would cross the road

Soon after the sacking of the former Inspector General of Police, the larger-than-life Gen. Kale Kayihura, a couple of senior police officers went on the run. Sections of the police force had, for all intents and purposes, been turned into a criminal enterprise.

You could hire a police officer to commit a crime – from spying on your lover to kidnaps and extortion, to, in some cases, contracted killings. You always didn’t see this because it often got overshadowed by the fact that the force was more effective at beating up those opposed to the government – which made the news.

The sacking of their boss and benefactor had left them bare and exposed to retribution and persecution. One particularly interesting case involved a senior police officer who was implicated in a Shs1.4 billion scam.

Apparently, using his office, he and several others had kidnapped two South Korean gold dealers and dispossessed them of over $ 400,000.

There aren’t many countries where people have the gall to move around and sit in a coffee shop at a busy shopping mall, with such amounts of money, as the two South Koreans were.

Unfortunately, Uganda is one of those countries. So, as they waited at Acacia Mall, they were surrounded by police operatives, whisked away and told that they would be answering charges of financing terrorism.

They also tried to deport them and in fact – probably using the same money – bought air tickets for the dealers. Unfortunately, the dealers missed their flight and it would seem, also found someone else in the force to countermand the deportation order. This ordeal is one of the understated characteristics of Uganda’s public service sector.

It is probably more ubiquitous with intelligence and security services because they also have the tools of force and coercion but you can pretty much find it anywhere.

In almost every public office you visit, you are likely to encounter an official who won’t move an inch unless they get something from you. At best, they will offer you the option of paying for the service even if it is free.

This, in no way, discounts the thousands of good men and women who are always willing to go the extra mile, and often countermand the schemes of their unscrupulous colleagues. But sometimes even the law and good intentions are no match for super-connected hyenas.

And that is how you end up with scandals such as the Capital Chicken Ponzi Scheme in which tens of Ugandans are said to have lost over a billion. The company claimed to run an agribusiness partnership that was helping investors earn up to 40 percent interest from poultry farming. All you had to do was invest in whatever package you could afford, sit back in Kampala and wait for a bank alert every five months.

Everyone knows how Ponzi schemes — named after Charles Ponzi who ran the first one — work so there is no need to explain what happened. Bernie Maddof, the man credited with history’s biggest Ponzi scheme, ran his evil-enterprise for over 20 years and fleeced his investors of about 65 billion dollars.

But, he was a financial genius and that is why he got away with it for so long until his son ratted him out. The guys who set up and run Ponzi schemes here aren’t in that league. They don’t set up these scams because they know how to play around with 1s and 2s — otherwise they would be playing in markets where they have the potential to make a lot more.

The reason they come here is because we are poor and desperate and they know it. They know that everyone is looking for the quickest route out of the economic abyss and will try anything and everything, even if it is illogical.

They know that our laws work only when those who should enforce them have something to gain from it decide that they should. And that regulators will look the other way as adverts run or issue a limp statement cautioning the public to “deal with conmen at your own risk.”

Mostly, they know that here, they will find people high up in the inner ring with whom to share the loot. People with the power to order the police to back off. People who the regulator won’t touch. People who truly live above the law for as long as their benefactor is in office.