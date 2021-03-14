It is not a good time to  be young in this country

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

My earliest recollection of a clash between civilians and the security forces is of an evening journey that was interrupted at the junction where Rubaga Road leaves Namirembe Road near the former Pride Theatre in Kampala.

I was in the company of my father when we were stopped at a roadblock. This was the mid-80s and I have come to believe that there was no real reason for the stop because of what the man at the roadblock said to my father.

He demanded to see my identification. I was but a little girl, barely out of nursery school. In fact, we were on the way home, my father from work and I from school. To date, it is one of the most ridiculous things anyone has said to me.

To my father, it must have also seemed like a joke at first, except that nothing is funny when an angry man is pointing a gun at you and your little daughter. So we spent ages at the roadblock, with my father, who doesn’t suffer fools gladly, explaining as patiently as he could, that I could not possibly be carrying an ID like the adults did.

Maybe this guy wanted a copy of my birth certificate. God alone knows what that was about. After a very long back and forth between the soldier and my dad, we were finally let go. To this day, I don’t know how my dad did it but knowing the old man, he would have employed every trick including charm and threats.

I was so upset by that incident, it has never left my memory decades later. So mixed in there with my other childhood memories of playing with dolls and skipping in the school yard, is the image of a man wielding a gun at the car window.

Even as I recall this incident, I know that there are parts of this country where parents and their children have suffered worse at the hands of gun-wielding goons. Some of us have been lucky until now.

In recent times, people with guns could show up on the street and order you into a strange car and you wouldn’t know if you were being taken by robbers or commandos.

Apparently, this new crop of gun-toting people does not listen to reason either. Once again, it is not a good time to be young in this country, and particularly if you are a young male of a certain description.

I will wind up as I started, with another childhood memory involving guns. Still in the early 80s, I remember an overcast day, with our entire household gathered on the front lawn of our home on the outskirts of Kampala.

From the way we were organised, you would be forgiven for thinking we were getting ready for a family portrait. It was no happy occasion though. Panda Gari, a security operation to root out anti-government elements, was underway.

I don’t remember the soldiers’ faces but I remember the tension. It was my father’s idea for us to assemble outside and wait for the people carrying out the operation. If the soldiers were going to arrest him or anyone else, they would find us ready. That is indeed what happened.

The men came by, asked their questions. I remember my father answering most, if not all of the questions. At the end of it, no one from my family was taken away but from what we heard later, some of our neighbours were not so lucky in that day’s Panda Gari. On that day, I also remember seeing for the very first time, someone with a gunshot wound.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com

