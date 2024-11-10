It is not over until we determine it is

Here we are, almost in the middle of sweet November. If you are like me, some of the goals you penned at the beginning of this year stare back at you as though asking when will it be my turn.

This is what happened to me as I reflected on what I desired my 2024 to look like. One of my life goals is to get the highest award as a coach from the Coaching And Positive Psychology Institute which was founded and is run by my coach Valorie Burton.

I did what was required of me and bought the first course which is a masterclass called Write, Speak, Coach. I also went ahead and got the logo for CAPP Institute and placed it on my vision board as a daily reminder of my desired goal. However, each time I looked at it, I kept postponing to tomorrow.

As I took my own advice and reflected on going forward, I realised I had not taken any step on this goal. This is when I went and picked up the book by Ed Mylett. His book, The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success helped to remind me that success is achieved when we determine to take one more step in the right direction.

Power of one more

I recalled how I heard my mentor John C Maxwell interview Ed about this book. He went on to share how the power of one more had contributed to him swimming an extra lap each time he did his daily exercises. As a person who preaches that “action is what gives us our desired goals”, I started with Chapter 3, titled One More Try.

Before I knew it, I had opened the email sent to me in November 2023 inviting me to the CAPP Institute. One video led to another and before I knew it, module one on writing was in the bag.One thing I know for sure is that 2024 is not over yet until we determine that we want it to end here and now. Ed reminds us that, “If you ever want to achieve anything meaningful in your life, the strategy you must master is one more try.”

Desired results

I reckon that it is one more try that will bring our desired results to bear. Whether it is leaving your parents' home to venture out on your own, or one more try to believe in yourself and purchase a course, or a conference that will make you better and cause you to ascend to the next level.

One more try is also what causes us to say no to another impulsive purchase.

It allows us to stick to a budget that will leave more money in our account instead of causing a bigger hole that leaves us more in debt and yet our income is our greatest wealth-building tool. Whatever your goal is just remember that a single step in the right direction is what will bring desired results.

Ed again points out that, “Until we understand and embrace the fundamental life-changing power of one more try, we will not fully understand why it is essential to try and make one more call, do one more set in the gym, meet one more person at a conference or learn one more skill to put our heads and shoulders above everyone else.”

I close with a quote that many of us know too well by Confucius; “The man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he cannot are both right.”

My question is who of these two will you choose to be? Will you be willing to go back to the goals you set and give them one more try? Or will you find an excuse to justify how hard this year has been and throw your hands up in the air?