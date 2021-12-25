Prime

It is the holiday season and a time for some festive cheer

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

“Let us all for a moment forget our differences and remember that we can make the world a better place.   

It has been a hard year for most of us. Make that two hard years since the pandemic hit home. I guess most of us have been affected in more ways than we dare to think. Loved ones lost, health compromised and jobs or businesses ruined forever. Indeed to be alive at this time is to be a winner. It could have been worse.

